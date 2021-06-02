STATE COLLEGE — After a 4-5 season that saw a five-game losing streak and a four-game win streak to end the year, Penn State hopes to find consistency and a return to the program standard in 2021.
On Tuesday, Penn State announced the return of full capacity athletic events beginning this fall, further generating excitement among Penn State fans about the upcoming season.
Here’s a look at Penn State’s 2021 football schedule:
• Sept. 4 at Wisconsin: The Nittany Lions open the year with their first trip to Madison since the 2013 season. Penn State defeated Wisconsin, 31-24, that year. The Nittany Lions have won four straight against the Badgers — including a Big Ten championship game victory in 2016 — and hold a 10-9 series lead. The Badgers’ defense ranked tops in the Big Ten in total defense in 2020 (299.9 yards per game allowed) and return most of their starters from that squad. Wisconsin’s offense, however, ranked next to last in total offense behind a mere 181 yards per game.
• Sept. 11 vs. Ball State: The reigning Mid-American Conference champions travel to State College for the Nittany Lions’ home opener. This year’s meeting marks the first between both programs. The 2020 season for the Cardinals included a 7-1 overall finish and the school’s first bowl win — Ball State defeated San Jose State in the Arizona Bowl — and the first Top 25 finish in school history. In January, Ball State announced 20 of 22 players from last year’s squad will return for the 2021 season. Buffalo is the last MAC program to face Penn State. The Nittany Lions defeated the Bulls, 45-13, in 2019.
• Sept. 18 vs. Auburn: First-year Auburn coach Bryan Harsin’s Tigers visit Beaver Stadium for a game eagerly anticipated by both programs since it was announced in 2016. The Tigers during the offseason fired now-Central Florida coach Gus Malzahn after he compiled a 68-35 record during eight seasons with the program. Harsin led Boise State to a 64-17 record over seven years. Penn State and Auburn are 1-1 in previous meetings. The Nittany Lions defeated the Tigers, 43-14, in the 1996 Outback Bowl, and the Tigers earned a 13-9 win in the 2003 Capital One Bowl. Penn State travels to Auburn in 2022.
Sept. 25: Penn State and in-state program Villanova meet for the tenth time, but the first time since 1951. The Nittany Lions hold a 5-3-1 series advantage over the Wildcats. Villanova, an FCS program, played just four games this spring, as FCS teams rolled their seasons over to the spring because of the coronavirus. Two of the Wildcats’ contests were canceled. Villanova went 9-4 in 2019 during a season that saw the Wildcats upended by one point to Southern Louisiana in the first round of the FCS playoffs. The Nittany Lions in 1912 earned a 71-0 win against the Wildcats, and both teams’ longest win streak in the series spans three games.
• Oct. 2 vs. Indiana: While Penn State’s coaches and players will tell you they take each season on a week-to-week basis, Penn State fans won’t hesitate to admit this game is one they’ve looked forward to since last October. Indiana defeated Penn State in overtime on a controversial touchdown call during last season’s opener for both teams. The loss was the first of five straight for the Nittany Lions. Indiana has trended upward in each of coach Tom Allen’s years with the program, and the Hoosiers have established themselves as a formidable opponent. Penn State has won 22 of the series’ 24 games.
• Oct. 9 at Iowa: The Hawkeyes were one of five teams to have beaten Penn State in 2020. Their win last season snapped a six-game win streak by the Nittany Lions. This year’s contest should feature an intriguing matchup between Penn State’s deep rushing attack and an Iowa defense that ranked third in the Big Ten in yards rushing allowed last year behind 107.6 per contest. Iowa’s offense under first-year starting quarterback Spencer Petras finished the year ranked second in the conference in scoring, as it averaged 31.8 points per game. The Nittany Lions haven’t lost a game in Iowa City since falling, 13-3, during the 2010 season.
• Oct. 23 vs. Illinois: Penn State hosts Illinois following a bye week on Oct. 16. This year’s contest is a rematch from last year’s season finale in which Penn State defeated Illinois 56-21 and capped a four-game win streak. That game occurred just days after the program fired Lovie Smith. Illinois assistant Rod Smith guided his team as interim coach last December. This year marks the first for former Wisconsin and Arkansas head coach Bret Bielema, who was hired last December. Bielema accumulated a 97-58 record with the Badgers and the Razorbacks. Penn State has won 20 games in 25 attempts in the series’ history.
• Oct. 30 at Ohio State: It’s been four seasons since the Nittany Lions have earned a win against Big Ten East foe Ohio State. Penn State’s last win occurred during the 2016 season when it earned a 24-21 win en route to the Big Ten East and conference championship. Ohio State will be without first-round draft pick Justin Fields, but whoever emerges as the 2021 starter will have the luxury of throwing to perhaps the deepest and most talented wide receiving corps in the nation. Ohio State coach Ryan Day is 23-2 in two seasons, and he guided the Buckeyes to an appearance in the College Football Playoff national championship game in 2020.
• Nov. 6 at Maryland: Maryland in 2020 posted a banner win as the Terrapins defeated the Nittany Lions, 35-19, to hand Penn State its third straight loss of the season. The win was Maryland’s second-ever in State College. Freshman wide receiver Rakim Jarrett posted 144 yards receiving and two touchdowns, and sophomore quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa was 18 of 26 passing for 282 yards and three touchdowns. Both players return in 2020, along with many on a Terrapins’ roster that a few are bullish on under second-year coach Mike Locksley. Penn State owns a 40-3-1 advantage in the series that dates back to 1917.
• Nov. 13 vs. Michigan: Penn State snapped its losing streak last season with a 27-17 road win in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines in 2021 will usher in a starting quarterback, along with a new defensive coordinator in Mike Macdonald following the departure of Don Brown. Macdonald is among six coaches brought into Ann Arbor since the end of last season. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is 3-3 in contests against Penn State coach James Franklin, but the Nittany Lions have won three of their last four attempts. Michigan nabbed its last win in State College during the 2015 season.
• Nov. 20 vs. Rutgers: The Scarlet Knights were one of Penn State’s four victories in 2020. Although Rutgers went 3-6, it showed marked improvement each week in the return of coach Greg Schiano. Eleven starters return in 2021. Further adding to optimism about the trajectory of the program among Rutgers’ fans is the commendable job Schiano and staff have done with adding talent via the NCAA transfer portal. That said, one has to go back to the 1988 season to find the last time Rutgers defeated Penn State. The Nittany Lions have won 14 straight in the series, but the series should become more competitive, as Schiano led the Scarlet Knights to a 6-5 record in bowl games and a 68-67 overall record during his first stint with the program from 2001-2011.
• Nov. 27 at Michigan State: The Nittany Lions defeated the Spartans, 39-24, last December to give them two consecutive victories against Michigan State. The Spartans went 2-5 last during Mel Tucker’s first season in East Lansing. Penn State and Michigan State have played 35 times, with each team winning 17 games apiece and playing to one tie.