STATE COLLEGE —Penn State appeared in the AP Top 25 poll for the first time this season as the Nittany Lions debuted at No. 22 with 271 votes on Sunday. Penn State improved to 2-0 on the season with a 46-10 win against Ohio in Saturday’s home opener.
Four Big Ten teams are ranked in this week’s AP poll: No. 2 Ohio State (2-0), No. 4 Michigan (2-0) and No. 11 Michigan State (2-0) join Penn State as conference representatives.
The Nittany Lions began the season unranked for the first time since 2016 when the AP Top 25 preseason poll was released on Aug. 15. They were the fourth team outside of the top 25 with 160 votes. Penn State received 122 votes last week after a 35-31 season-opening win at Purdue on Sept. 1.
Penn State’s Week 3 opponent, Auburn (2-0), received four votes after its 24-16 win against San Jose State on Saturday.
“It’s always a good team – a lot of respect for them,” Penn State tight end Tyler Warren said of Auburn. “We have to come out, watch the film and find out what we can do as an offense. and hopefully, come out successful.”
Developing QB depth
After beginning the 2021 season with just three scholarship quarterbacks, Penn State’s depth was tested last October following starter Sean Clifford’s injury-induced early exit against Iowa.
Two games into the 2022 season, three of the Nittany Lions’ four scholarship quarterbacks have already received in-game snaps.
Clifford started Saturday’s home opener and went 19-for-27 passing with 213 yards and one touchdown. He connected with 10 receivers in the first half.
Freshman Drew Allar entered the game early in the third quarter and went 3 of 3 passing for 51 yards with a touchdown on his first series. Allar completed six of his eight pass attempts and accumulated 88 yards passing with two touchdowns in the game.
Third-year sophomore Christian Veilleux was 6 of 7 passing for 37 yards after taking the field on Penn State’s second series of the fourth quarter.
The three Nittany Lion quarterbacks combined for a 74 completion percentage.
“I thought that all three of us executed,” Clifford said. “We scored 46 points. We’re happy. Ohio is a good football team. I think that they presented good looks. It starts up front. I thought we had a really good day up front. A few sacks that could have been prevented, but at the same time, I thought that we did a good job. I’m proud of our room, as well.”
Shoring up special teams
Penn State kicker Jake Pinegar began Saturday with two successful extra-point kicks before booting a 25-yard field goal and adding three more successful PAT kicks.
In the fourth quarter, Pinegar missed a 42-yard field-goal attempt, and he missed an extra-point attempt in the third. Franklin said he has confidence in Pinegar’s abilities and the special teams unit’s capability of fixing protection issues inside.
The Nittany Lions have another scholarship kicker in redshirt freshman Sander Sahaydak, who tallied four kickoffs against the Bobcats.
“You know if you look statistically, in college football, you know the percentage of that kick being made,” Franklin said. “He hasn’t had a lot of opportunities. Part of it is because we’ve gone for it a bunch on fourth down and have been successful. I have a ton of confidence in Jake and what he’s going to do. We have to shore up that protection on the field goal. We’re getting way too much push inside our guard position.”
