STATE COLLEGE — Defense will take center stage on Saturday as No. 4 Penn State (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) travels to No. 3 Iowa (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) for a 4 p.m. kickoff on FOX.
The Hawkeyes boast FBS’ second-best scoring defense behind an 11.6 points-per-game average. The Nittany Lions rank third nationally in scoring defense, as they yield an average of 12 points per game to opponents.
“I think everybody knows that’s the storyline in this game, right?” Penn State coach James Franklin said this week. “They’re doing a lot of things well. (Creating turnovers are) the thing that they’re doing right now that makes them special and it impacts their entire team. It helps defensive statistics because they get off the field.”
Through five weeks, Iowa has forced a nation’s-best 16 turnovers with 12 interceptions and four fumble recoveries. Last week in a 51-14 win against Maryland, the Hawkeyes on defense recorded six interceptions and one fumble recovery to mark the first time since the 1982 season Iowa accumulated seven turnovers in one game (Wisconsin).
Iowa isn’t just adept at creating turnovers. Its offense capitalizes on those opportunities. The Hawkeyes have scored 75 points off 16 turnovers this year.
“They’ve done a good job with (creating turnovers) over multiple years,” Franklin said. “They do a good job of teaching it. I think their scheme, more times than not, allows them to capitalize on mistakes because they have their eyes on the quarterback probably as much as anybody in college football, and they obviously do a great job of coaching it and drilling it and teaching it.”
While Iowa won with ease in College Park last week, Penn State tallied its first shutout since 2019 as the Nittany Lions defeated Indiana, 24-0. The contest was the first in which the Hoosiers were held scoreless since 2000.
Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. and safety Ji’Ayir ended with interceptions to improve the Nittany Lions’ turnover margin this season to plus-6, which ranks second in the Big Ten and 12th nationally.
Penn State has excelled in protecting the football this season, thanks in part to quarterback Sean Clifford’s 11 to 3 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Wide receiver Jahan Dotson (446 yards receiving) has been the beneficiary of six of those touchdown passes and has established himself as one of the country’s most dominant receivers.
“You just watch him play, there’s no wasted movement,” Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said this week of Dotson. “He’s concise. Everything is really sharp. I have to think the pro guys watching him, have to like him. He’s a really decisive player. He’s a talented player, but he’s a good football player. He plays hard.”
The Hawkeyes haven’t yielded more than 17 points this season, and they enter Saturday having not allowed more than 25 points to opponents in their last 27 contests.
Both programs enter this contest among the nation’s hottest, as Iowa’s current 11-game win streak ranks third in the nation. Penn State’s nine-game win streak, meanwhile, ties Georgia for the fourth longest in the nation.
Points should be at a premium this weekend as the Nittany Lions and Hawkeyes battle for the driver’s seat in this year’s Big Ten race.
“Kinnick (Stadium) is extremely loud, and they have a good fan base and do a great job of bringing the energy which is great because that’s what college football is all about,” Clifford said this week. “Every game is a great learning experience for me. You just have to work during practice to make sure you’re ready for it.”