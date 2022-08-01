The Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association’s All-State team was released on Sunday with nine players from Crawford County schools earning the honor of making the Class 2A team.
Meadville led the way with four players on the all-state team. The Bulldogs went 20-1 last season and were the state runner-up with a 3-2 loss to Lower Dauphin in the state championship game.
Orchestrating the ’Dogs offensive attack was setter Caden Mealy. Mealy, a Penn State Behrend commit, dished plenty of assists to outside hitters Julian Jones and Jackson Decker who both made the all-state team. Decker and Jones were selected for the second consecutive year.
At middle hitter, another Penn State Behrend commit in Cameron Schleicher also made the all-state team. Decker is entering his senior year while Mealy, Jones and Schleicher graduated in June.
Cochranton had three players on the all-state squad. The Cardinals finished the season 14-6 and lost to Meadville in the state playoff semifinals.
At middle hitter, Louden Gledhill made the all-state team for the second year in a row. Penn State Behrend recruit Kyle Hoffman was selected as an outside hitter and libero Andrew Custead was a first-time selection for the Cards. Gledhill and Hoffman have graduated but Custead is returning for his senior year.
The Saegertown Panthers had two players make the all-state team. Saegertown was 10-6 this season and lost to Cochranton (25-23, 27-25, 33-31) in the District 10 semifinals.
Hood College recruit Jaden Wilkins made the team as an outside hitter and Conrad Williams was selected as an opposite hitter. Wilkins and Williams both graduated.
