Penn State opens spring practice today one year after the Nittany Lions and programs around the country shuttered because of safety concerns due to the coronavirus in March 2020.
This year, Penn State will attempt to make it through its NCAA-allotted 15 spring practices, with the final one being the annual Blue-White scrimmage that’s usually held the second week of April.
The Nittany Lions haven’t yet set a date for the Blue-White game, nor have they given any information as to whether a limited number of fans will be allowed into Beaver Stadium to watch.
While Penn State has yet to hit the practice field, players have participated in the annual winter conditioning and strength-training program with Nittany Lions’ strength-and-conditioning coach Dwight Galt for nearly the past three months.
“It’s been 48 days since we started,” Galt said. “In those 48 days of training, we got 21 weightlifting sessions in, and we got 14 running workouts in. The 14 running workouts, seven of them were pure speed days. … And then we had four winter workout days, which is an extremely valuable part of our program, as well.”
Similar to last offseason, Penn State has introduced some changes to its offensive and defensive coaching staff. Offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich was hired in January to replace Kirk Ciarrocca. The latter held the position in State College for just one season.
Former Penn State tight ends coach Tyler Bowen last month departed the college ranks for the NFL, where he accepted the same position with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Eighth-year Penn State coach James Franklin promoted former Nittany Lions letter winner Ty Howle to fill Bowen’s vacancy. Howle worked on staff as an offensive analyst last season.
“For me it was a smooth transition because I’ve been here,” Howle said. “I knew those guys on and off the field, and had developed relationships with them already.”
Anthony Poindexter was named co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach following Tim Banks’ departure to the University of Tennessee as defensive coordinator.
Penn State overcame a tumultuous start to the 2020 season that saw it begin the season 0-5 for the first time in program history. The Nittany Lions jelled as the season progressed, and ended the season on a four-game win streak to finish 4-5. Penn State opted out of bowl play following its regular-season finale against Illinois.
Penn State’s offense this spring returns of a blend of talent and experience in quarterback Sean Clifford (redshirt junior), wide receiver Jahan Dotson (junior), and offensive linemen Mike Miranda (redshirt junior) and Rasheed Walker (redshirt sophomore).
Freshman receiver Parker Washington emerged as one of the conference’s dynamic playmakers during his inaugural season. Sophomore running back Noah Cain opened the season as a starter, but an injury in the season opener against Indiana sidelined him for the rest of the season.
Freshmen running backs Keyvonne Lee and Caziah Holmes, along with sophomore Devyn Ford, bolstered the position and ensured little drop-off.
Penn State’s defense received good news earlier this year when safety Jaquan Brisker announced he would return for another season. Brisker earned accolades last year as a third-team All-Big Ten player, as selected by the coaches.
“He loves his teammates; he wants to be a college player again,” Poindexter said of Brisker. “Being around this kid, he’s been awesome. He has no ego; he’s humble; he wants to learn. He’s always asking me questions. I’m excited to coach him.”
Following an injury-riddled 2020 campaign, Penn State senior cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields also announced he would return.
The emergence of redshirt freshman cornerback Joey Porter Jr. and the experience of Castro-Fields should prove beneficial for the position group as it progresses this spring.
The Nittany Lions lose defensive end Shaka Toney (graduation) and defensive tackle Antonio Shelton (transfer to Florida), but they’ve added depth and experience to the defensive line via the NCAA transfer portal in redshirt junior defensive end Arnold Ebiketie and senior defensive tackle Derrick Tangelo.
Seven class of 2021 signees will join the Nittany Lions on the practice field this spring: four-star offensive lineman Landon Tengwall, three-star cornerback Kalen King, three-star linebacker Kobe King, three-star quarterback Christian Veilleux, three-star defensive end Rodney McGraw, three-star cornerback Jeffrey Davis Jr., and three-star offensive lineman Nate Bruce.