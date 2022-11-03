A 248 game would thrill most bowlers.
The out-of-this-world Don Granda Jr. isn’t like most bowlers.
Despite the great start, Granda Jr. wasn’t happy leaving a couple 7-pins, so he switched bowling balls prior to his second game. The change of equipment resulted in a striking barrage as he ripped off 20 consecutive strikes for 290 and 278 games and his mind-boggling 105th career 800 series with an 816 on Sunday in NFL Mixed League at Lakeside Lanes.
After leaving a 6-pin in the first frame of his second game, Granda Jr. struck until leaving the 3-9 pins on his first shot in the 10th frame of his third game.
Why the quick hook on the apparent high-scoring Innovator bowling ball, legend?
“It was coming off the breakpoint too sharp and steep of an angle, causing me to leave a couple weak 7-pins,” he said.
Granda Jr. knew what needed to be done – unleash the “Rattler.”
“I knew the Rattler, which is solid symmetric, would be smoother off the spot, allowing me to tighten up the breakpoint angle, which would increase my carry. I was a little soft with the speed when I left the 6-pin, so I firmed up the speed and threw 20 strikes in a row.”
Does Granda Jr. know the game of bowling, or what?
The lethal left-hander credits another part of his game to his recent success, two 300 games last month – going back to 16 pounds.
“It amazes me that the switch in weight from 15 to 16 pounds has made such a profound effect on my game,” he said.
Congrats, Donnie!
All in the Family
Granda Jr.’s sons, DJ and Austin, also had their high-scoring bowling shoes on.
In Wednesday Nighters League at Lakeside Lanes, the 22-year-old DJ Granda nearly rolled his second career 300 game as he threw the front 10 before leaving a 7-pin on his 11th shot for a 289 game, fueling him to an impressive 730 series.
“DJ has been rolling the ball well at times and should see a great improvement in his game since this will be the first time he will get to bowl a full season now that he is out of college,” said his father. “He shows flashes of his capabilities.”
Younger brother, Austin, had his game doing his talking in Stewart’s Classic League, throwing 267 and 234 games for a 701 series, the only 700 on the night.
The 20-year-old Austin was medically discharged from the Marines last month due to a torn meniscus.
