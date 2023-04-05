When Pirates fans head into PNC Park for the home opener Friday against the Chicago White Sox, they will find new food, new walk-up markets and new security tech that should mean less waiting in line.
Fans won't have to empty their pockets or purses thanks to state-of-the-art Evolv screening technology, which uses powerful sensor technology with artificial intelligence. Able to screen up to 10 times faster than a metal detector, the system can distinguish between weapons and everyday items such as car keys and wallets. And talk about fast: Evolv screens about 1 person per second without sacrificing safety or security, said team president Travis Williams at a media event on Tuesday.
"It picks up on any threats out there," he said.
As a result, the clear plastic bags that were required for fans in years past are history. Purses, fanny packs and backpacks will once again be permitted so long as they are soft-sided and measure 16 by 16 by 8 inches or smaller.
The new baseball season will also feature some new food and drink options and easier ways to get them.
While last year the Pirates and food service provider Aramark focused on the outfield experience, the 2023 season is all about making the concourses more enjoyable for fans, said Brian Hediger, general manager at Aramark. Who wouldn't want faster service, higher-quality food and an open flow that reduces congestion and maintains sightlines to the field?
In Pop's Plaza, a full-service bar will offer craft cocktails — some on tap — and upgraded equipment serving veteran and rookie dishes such as the new All-Star Burger ($14.99) at Ballpark Burghers in Sections 108, 120 and 133. It's crafted with a Jubilee Hilltop Ranch beef patty topped with caramelized onions, sweet pickles and signature sauce on a potato roll, served with a side of fries. A kiosk ordering system allows fans to order from multiple locations without waiting in big lines. Or, fill up on chicken tenders and french fries at the new Chicken Pitt concept in Section 127. It replaces the Federal Street Grill.
"They're kind of king now," said Hediger.
New Favs on Third Express and Walk Thru Bru beverage concepts (Sections 112, 125) will allow fans to purchase some of the park's most popular items quickly using a touchless, self-checkout system. Drink rails will provide more inviting locations for fans to congregate. And a new Market in Section 107 will clear the decks for fans trying to get around the crowds in front of Primanti's and Quaker State & Lube to get traditional ballpark fare.
Other new food options include the deep-fried Bucco Crunch Dog topped with onions and deli brown mustard, Or try the fried cheese curds with sweet pickles and dill ranch (Section 127), Mrs. T's Mini Pierogies with roasted shallots, garlic-chive butter and pulled pork (Section 142) and Chicken on the Hill's Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich (Section 144).
In addition, Caliente's Pizza — which recently won its fourth World Championship at the 39th International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas — will offer Sicilian, pepperoni and cheese pizza slices Sections 114, 123, 305 and 318.
The ballpark's kids' area also has a new hitting and pitching experience: Swing Match by Diamond Kinetics. It tells you which Pirates player you most resemble after taking a swing on a smart-enabled bat in front of the camera.
Other upgrades include a new 83,000-pound LED scoreboard that will offer more than twice the area of the previous display, fascia ribbon boards that will improve clarity for in-game stats and messaging throughout the park and an in-park sound system.
"Baseball and ballparks evolve," said Williams, "and the way fans consume information changes."
Gretchen McKay: gmckay@post-gazette.com,412-263-1419 or on Twitter @gtmckay.
___
(c)2023 the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
Visit the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette at www.post-gazette.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.