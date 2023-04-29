The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. with the 32nd overall pick in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft on Friday in Kansas City, Missouri.
Porter was the fifth cornerback taken this year and the first Penn State player selected this draft. Porter is the son of former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker and Super Bowl champion Joey Porter.
“(Teams) are going to get a guy who is ready to play,” Porter said in a pre-draft interview with Rich Eisen earlier this month. “A guy who can be held accountable for his mistakes, and (a guy) who really is trying to get respect from the locker room. That’s the biggest thing for me because that’s how you earn your respect from your peers — just come in and work hard every day.”
Porter played in 10 games last season but missed two contests after undergoing an appendectomy. The defender still earned accolades as a first-team All-Big Ten player by conference coaches and media members. The Associated Press named Porter a second-team All-Big Ten selection.
He accumulated 11 pass breakups, 27 total tackles and a fumble recovery. Six of his pass breakups — which tied a career-high — came in Week One against Purdue. Porter also recorded eight solo tackles against the Boilermakers and was named Penn State’s defensive player of the week for his outing.
Porter started 13 games during his redshirt sophomore year in 2021. He accumulated 51 total tackles and five pass breakups that year. The 2021 season saw Porter snag his first collegiate interception — which came against Indiana — and his forced fumble, coupled with five tackles against Auburn, proved instrumental for the Nittany Lions’ defense in a win against Auburn. Porter’s nine tackles against Illinois two seasons ago still stand as a career-high. Conference coaches named Porter a third-team All-Big Ten selection in 2021.
Porter cracked Penn State’s starting lineup as a redshirt freshman in 2020 and tallied eight starts during the abbreviated season. He arrived at the program in 2019 as 247Sports’ four-ranked prospect in the commonwealth.
“Congratulations Joey! Run with this opportunity. We are so proud of you & look forward to watching you DOMINATE with the @steelers ! Happy Valley will always be home & we look forward to welcoming you back,” Penn State coach James Franklin tweeted following Porter’s selection.
