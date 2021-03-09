As the only Penguins defenseman to play in all 24 games, second-year blueliner John Marino has appeared all over the lineup. Top pair to bottom pair. Natural side and off side. As many as 30-plus minutes and as few as 18:20.
His performance, likewise, has spanned the spectrum.
At times, he’s looked every bit like the steady, poised player that wowed the Penguins during his rookie year to earn a big contract extension that will carry a $4.4 million average annual value when it kicks in next season.
Other times? Not so much.
With Brian Dumoulin back from injury, the Penguins finally have all six defensemen from their Game 1 lineup healthy. Of those six, Marino entered Sunday night’s game with the lowest expected goals percentage of the regulars at 43 percent, according to Natural Stat Trick, to go along with three points (all assists) and a minus-2 rating.
“We’re just trying to help John establish more consistency in his game on both sides of the puck,” coach Mike Sullivan said on Sunday morning. “This year, he’s sometimes fallen victim of trying to do a little bit too much with the puck. I think when John’s at his best, there’s an element of simplicity to his game that he just takes what the game gives him and he defends hard. When he does that, he’s a very effective defenseman for us.”
While Marino might sometimes be trying to do too much, it’s fair to point out that maybe the Penguins have also asked too much of a second-year pro — not that they had much of a choice when their blue line was decimated by injury.
Forced to play his off side in a top-four role earlier this year due to the club’s injury situation, Marino weathered some rough moments. It appeared Marino had returned to form recently when he began playing his natural side regularly.
However, during Thursday’s loss to the Flyers, Marino found himself in the middle of several miscommunications that ended with the puck in the back of the Penguins’ net. He registered just the second minus-3 rating of his career, the first since his eighth game as a pro.
As a result, coach Mike Sullivan dialed back the sophomore’s minutes during Saturday’s 4-3 win over the Flyers. Marino was officially listed in the third pair alongside Marcus Pettersson, where he logged a season-low 18:20 of ice time.
On Sunday night, Marino was again listed on the lineup in the bottom pair. And on then on the score sheet. He ripped a wrist shot just after a power play expired for his first goal of the season.
The rough moments are natural in the evolution of any player, especially a young defenseman. While the Penguins would like him to clean up some missteps, Sullivan still believes Marino has the mobility and intelligence to be one of the club’s best defensemen.
“We have a lot of faith in John,” Sullivan said. “He’s a very good defenseman. We’re just trying to help him establish a little bit more consistency to his game this year.”
Ceci playing
‘extremely well’
Sticking on the right side of the blue line, the Penguins can manage Marino’s minutes thanks to the continued evolution in Cody Ceci’s game.
Signed this offseason to a low-cost, low-risk $1.25 million deal, Ceci’s season has followed the opposite trajectory. A player initially penciled in for the third pair — or even the press box — has risen into a top-four role for two consecutive games.
“I think Cody has played extremely well,” Sullivan said.
A healthy scratch in just his second game as a Penguin, it took an injury for Ceci to make his way back into the lineup. From that rocky start, Ceci has emerged to use his big body in the defensive zone as one of the club’s best players in front of his own net. Offensively, his mobility and instincts are noticeable when he’s joining the rush.
“He joins the rush as well as any of the defensemen we’ve got,” Sullivan said. “Even when he doesn’t get the puck, just presenting that four-man attack is so critically important to allowing our forwards to gain the blue line. It backs defensemen off by having that fourth man in the rush.”
Entering Sunday’s game, Ceci had tallied two goals and four assists to go along with a plus-5 rating. While Marino has logged the lowest expected goals percentage of any regular defenseman, Ceci entered Sunday’s game with the second-highest at 53%. Only Dumoulin (57%) ranks higher in this stat.
It’s no wonder the Penguins have chosen to expand Ceci’s role while limiting Marino’s.
“To a certain extent, no matter what position we play, performance matters,” Sullivan said. “We’re trying to establish some internal competition. We think that’s healthy for our group. The guys that are playing well are going to tend to get a little bit more ice time.”
Lafferty scratched
Second-year forward Sam Lafferty was a healthy scratch on Sunday in place of Anthony Angello. The move comes one game after Lafferty’s turnover ended with the puck in the back of the net and a 1-0 lead for the Flyers. Through 17 games, Lafferty has recorded one assist and a minus-8 rating.
‘Playoff environment’
After an emotional three-game series against the Philadelphia Flyers, the Penguins have just a little more than 24 hours to turn the page to the New York Rangers due to the shortened and condensed nature of the season.
“It’s very much a similar circumstance to a playoff environment,” Sullivan said. “You’re trying to learn through the experience. But then you’ve got to be ready to put it behind you, whether you had success or you didn’t have success. Whether it’s positive, whether it’s negative. Then you’ve got to focus on the task at hand and what’s in front of you. That’s the approach that we’ve taken. That’s what we’ll continue to take.”