COCHRANTON — The Cochranton wrestling team beat Erie 57-6 in a dual at The Bird Cage on Thursday.
The match started at 189 when Erie’s Eddie Williams pinned Dar Brown in five minutes and nine seconds. The win gave Erie a 6-0 lead but was the Royals’ only win of the night.
Cochranton’s Noah McMaster earned a 5-3 decision vs. Chace McClendon at 215 pounds.
At 145, freshman Cash Morrell pinned Favian Gonzalez in 1:54 and Isaiah Long pinned Dionicio Mondragon in 2:23 at 160.
Cochranton earned wins via forfeit at 285, 107, 114, 121, 127, 133 and 139. There was a double forfeit at 152 and 172.
Cochranton is 1-0 in dual action this season and will host Saegertown on Tuesday.
Bulldogs beat Panthers
PERRY TOWNSHIP — The Meadville wrestling team beat Commodore Perry 39-21 in a dual meet at Commodore Perry High School on Thursday.
The match started at 114-pounds with Meadville winning via forfeit.
Commodore Perry won at 121 and 127 before Meadville’s Alex Kinder pinned his opponent in 56 seconds at 133-pounds. Freshman Jacoby Thompson earned his win with a pin in 3:50 at 139-pounds.
After a Commodore Perry win at 145, Meadville rattled off three straight wins. Connor Kearns won a 7-1 decision at 152, Brighton Anderson won via fall (2:59) at 160 and Westin Chess won a 4-0 decision at 172.
Ty Tidball and Rhoan Woodrow won at 215 and 285, respectively.
Meadville will compete next in the Commodore Perry duals on Saturday.
Bulldogs dominate Huskies
ERIE — The Meadville hockey team beat Harbor Creek 7-2 in a non-conference game on Thursday.
Getting the start in goal was freshman Aiden Tautin, his first varsity start. Tautin had 22 saves on 24 shots.
As a team, Meadville shot 57 times, which is a season high for the Bulldogs.
Zack Schepner scored twice while Ethen Konetsky, Alex Burgess, Rocco Tartaglione, Chris Costa and Cam Arpin each scored twice. Matt Kaste, Sam Engels and Robert Mahoney each had two assists.
With the win, Meadville is 4-18 this season. The Bulldogs will play at Butler on Monday for their last game before a Christmas break.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.