PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates signed Roberto Perez to guide an inexperienced pitching staff.
That plan did not work out as hoped. The veteran catcher suffered a torn tendon in his left hamstring May 7 while running the bases in a game against the Cincinnati Reds, underwent surgery and will miss the remainder of the season.
Perez, though, still wants to earn his keep after signing a one-year, $5-million contract as a free agent in the offseason. The 33-year-old plans to stay in Pittsburgh instead of going home to Florida to rehab.
That makes Perez the anti-Lonnie Chisenhall.
Like Perez, Chisenhall spent his entire career with Cleveland before signing with the Pirates. The outfielder broke his right index finger in spring training, went on the IL then eventually disappeared from the scene without a clear explanation.
“If I go home, as much as I love my family, I’m going to go crazy if I stay at my house,” Perez said. “Right now, for me, I would like to stay here around the team. Be around the team. Come to the ballpark whenever they’re here. Spend time with them.
“That’s my second family, you know what I mean? They want me here. I know they expressed that they want me around the team, so I’ll be here.”
Perez certainly should be able to provide value to the Pirates in an advisory role. The nine-year veteran and two-time Gold Glove winner immediately gained the respect of the pitching staff.
Furthermore, Perez knows what it takes to win, something in short supply In the Pirates’ clubhouse. He appeared in the postseason three times with Cleveland, including helping it to the World Series in 2016.
Perez also enjoys being with the Pirates despite them having an 18-25 record entering the weekend and likely headed for a fifth consecutive losing season.
“I think we have a great team, even though they’re young,” Perez said. “There’s nothing wrong with being young. We’ve got good people in here. Now they signed (third baseman Ke’Bryan) Hayes to a long-term (contract). He’s a really good player.
“And the guys here, they make me feel like home, even though it’s my first year. Everyone is, they come out and they’re young. I love being the older guy. I just love being here. I love this clubhouse, love this group.”
Considering the current state of offense in the major leagues, Perez was having a solid year through 21 games with a .233/.333/.367 slash line and two home runs. He had four defensive runs saved and threw out three of nine runners attempting to steal.
Small sample size aside, that leads Perez to believe he can still be a good major league catcher. He wants to come back to Pittsburgh to make amends for the shortened 2022.
“Man, I was having a good year,” Perez said. “I knew what kind of player I was when I was healthy. I was getting on base. I was hitting the ball hard. Started to feel better at the plate and leading the pitching staff. I thought we were pitching very well.
“I want to come back here. When I say come back here, come back to Pittsburgh. I feel like I owe them another year of me. I love it here. Great organization. They have treated me well. I love the coaching staff. I love the people around them. The players. The front office. They have been so good to me, and I feel like I owe them. Hopefully I’ll be back.”
Durability is an issue, though.
By the end of the season, Perez will have played in just 97 of a possible 384 games over a three-year span beginning in 2020. He has appeared in more than 73 games in a season only once.
So, while it makes some sense to bring Perez back next season as a bridge to top prospect Henry Davis becoming the full-time catcher, it would have to be on a cut-rate contract for the penny-pinching Pirates.
Whether Perez would be so agreeable in those circumstances remains to be seen.
