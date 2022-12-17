Week 14 was kind to my betting selections.
I was 4-1 last week. My only loss was the Seahawks (-3.5) in a 30-24 loss to the Carolina Panthers.
In the win column were the Detroit Lions (-1.5) in a 34-23 home win against Minnesota and the Bengals (-5.5) in Joe Burrow’s first win against the Browns 23-10. Also winning were the Eagles (-7) in a huge 48-22 victory vs. the Giants and the Patriots (-1.5) beating Arizona 27-13 on Monday Night Football.
The NFL is on the final stretch of its regular season and features the first slate of Saturday games. Here is Week 15:
Detroit Lions +1: At this point I am going to ride the Lions until they fail me. Detroit has won five of its last six games and has covered the spread for six straight.
It will be a matchup of a dominant offense and dominant defense. The Lions’ offense is top five in total yards and points per game. On the other side, the Jets’ defense is top six in yards allowed and points allowed. I think the Lions will continue to roll and pick up a road win.
Minnesota Vikings -3.5: The 10-3 Vikings open today’s games at 1 p.m. by hosting the 4-8-1 Colts. Minnesota is coming off a loss to division rival Detroit and will be looking for a rebound game. Indy has lost three straight, most recently a 54-19 meltdown vs. the Cowboys.
The Vikings need to keep winning to stay alive in the hunt for the No. 1 seed in the NFC, but also need to generate some momentum before the postseason. A tilt against the Colts is a perfect time to get on track.
Philadelphia Eagles -9: The Eagles have the league’s best record and for good reason — the offense is nearly impossible to slow down. Considering Chicago’s defense is ranked No. 27 against the run, the Bears could be in for a long afternoon.
Philly’s defense is also stout. The D is ranked No. 2 in total yards, No. 1 in pass yards allowed and No. 1 in takeaways. Suffice to say, it should be a bad day to be a Bears fan.
Cincinnati Bengals -3.5: The 9-4 Bengals play in Tampa Bay, a team that is struggling and not meeting Tom Brady-esque expectations. The biggest stat here is the Bengals are 10-3 against the spread while the Buccaneers are 3-9-1.
Add in that Cincy has won five straight and I am siding with the Bengals.
New York Giants +4.5: Sunday Night Football features an NFC East matchup between the Giants and the Commanders. Both teams are 7-5-1. The teams met on Dec. 4 and tied 20-20.
After starting the year on a tear, New York has slowed down. The Giants haven’t won since Nov. 13 and they still could lose Sunday’s matchup, but I think they will keep it close with Washington. They may even tie again.
