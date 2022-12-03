Last week I turned in a disappointing 1-4 performance.
My win was the Washington Commanders (-4) in a 19-13 win against Atlanta.
I had one very close loss, Chargers (-3), who beat Arizona 25-24. Close, but no cigar.
Ravens (-4) lost outright to Jacksonville and Seattle lost 40-34 to Las Vegas on Josh Jacobs’ overtime touchdown run.
Here are three NFL and two NCAA selections this weekend:
Michigan -16.5: The Michigan Wolverines are huge favorites against Purdue in the Big 10 Championship game. The Wolverines are coming off a huge 22-point victory against rival Ohio State last weekend, without their top rusher in Blake Corum.
Michigan is 12-0 overall and 7-4-1 against the spread while Purdue is 8-4 overall and 5-7 against the spread.
The Boilermakers are on a three-game win streak, though those wins are against unranked Northwestern, Indiana and Illinois. I predict Purdue to struggle vs. Michigan’s No. 2 ranked defense in total yards.
Texas Christian University -1.5: TCU comes into the Big 12 Championship game against Kansas State undefeated at 12-0. A win would all but guarantee a spot in the College Football Playoff.
The Horned Frogs already beat Kansas State once this season in a 38-28 battle. Kansas State is 9-3 and 8-3-1 against the spread. This title game will be close, but the Horned Frogs will continue to roll.
Detroit Lions -1: The Lions are playing good football as of late. Detroit has won three of its last four games and very nearly beat the Bills on Thanksgiving.
Detroit is 7-4 against the spread while the Jaguars are 4-6-1. The Lions’ offense has moved the ball very well this season and is ranked No. 8 in total yards and scoring.
Los Angeles Chargers +1: This is a tough one to pick. Both teams desperately need a win to make a run at the postseason, but I am taking the Chargers against the Raiders. LA is 6-5 and 7-4 against the spread while the Raiders are 4-7 and 5-6 against the spread.
Justin Herbert’s top offensive weapons in Keenan Allen and Mike Williams are finally getting healthy. Las Vegas can be dangerous as well, but I am siding with Herbert over Derek Carr.
Cincinnati Bengals +2.5: The Bengals are home underdogs against the Kansas City Chiefs. Kansas City is 9-2 overall while the Bengals are 7-4. My biggest reason for siding with Joe Burrow — the Chiefs are 3-7-1 against the spread. Kansas City very well could win, but by one or two points.
It could be a high scoring affair. The Chiefs offense is No. 1 in yards and points while the Bengals’ offense is No. 6 in yards and No. 5 in points.
