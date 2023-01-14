The final week of the NFL regular season encapsulated my betting record this season — not great.
I was 2-3 in Week 18, which brought my season record to 36-50. I had a very close loss in the Chargers (+2.5) against the Broncos as Los Angeles lost 31-28. My other losses were more extreme. The Cowboys (-7) were dominated by Washington 26-6 and Green Bay (-4.5) was kept out of the postseason by Detroit in a 20-16 loss.
My two wins were Tennessee (+6.5) in a 20-16 loss to Jacksonville and the Giants (+14) in a 22-16 loss to the Eagles.
Here are all six games for Super Wild Card Weekend:
San Francisco -9.5: The 49ers host division foe Seattle today to kickoff the first round of the playoffs. Brock Purdy is making his first playoff start and that could be reason to aim for an upset, but I don’t see it happening. San Fran has beaten Seattle 21-13 and 27-7 this season.
Seattle is a playoff surprise, but the Seahawks’ season should come to an end today. The 49ers have the No. 1 defense in the league and the No. 5 offense and will look to make a statement to the rest of the NFC.
Los Angeles Chargers -2.5: The Chargers play in Jacksonville for the Jaguars’ first playoff appearance since 2017. The Jags are 9-8 and with a lack of playoff experience on the roster are a home underdog vs. the 10-7 Chargers. Against the spread, the Chargers are 11-5-1 and the Jags are 8-8-1. Los Angeles is also 5-0 in its last five games in Jacksonville.
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is set to will his team to victory. The offense has been struggling with injuries for most of the season, but with running back Austin Ekeler and wide receiver Keenan Allen — the Chargers have plenty of firepower to use against the No. 24 defense.
Buffalo Bills -13.5: Buffalo hosts AFC East rival Miami for the second time in five weeks. The Bills split against Miami this season and each game was decided by three or less points. The big difference this week is Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is listed out due to his most recent concussion. Backup Teddy Bridgewater is also dealing with a finger injury, which puts rookie Skylar Thompson in line to start.
The Bills will come out strong and dominate their division rival similar to last year’s 47-17 Wild Card performance against the Patriots.
New York Giants +3: The Giants head to Minnesota to take on the Vikings — the NFC North champion. These teams met on Christmas Eve, which the Vikings won 27-24. New York is 13-4 against the spread this season while the Vikings are 7-9-1.
Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is in line for a new contract and will need a big performance to prove his worth. Watch for the Giants to steal a game from the Vikings behind Jones and running back Saquon Barkley.
Cincinnati Bengals -9.5: Cincinnati is hosting Baltimore in yet another matchup of division rivals. The teams split their series in the regular season, but Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is still nursing a knee injury and has been ruled out. The Ravens haven’t been the same without former MVP Jackson. Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley is also listed as questionable.
With the quarterback situation murky in Baltimore, the Bengals should run away with this one.
Dallas Cowboys -2.5: The Cowboys travel to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Monday in the final game of the weekend. Dallas is a road favorite despite last week’s disappointing loss to the Commanders. It’s also a surprising line considering Brady is 7-0 in his career against the Cowboys.
I don’t think Brady improves his mark to 8-0. The Bucs’ offense is No. 25 in points scored and the team is 2-3 in its last five games. Tampa Bay doesn’t feel like a team that is ready for a playoff run.
