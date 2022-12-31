I walked out of Week 16 with a losing record at 2-3.
I am still upset with myself for betting Browns (-3). I should have known better, but the winter storm clouded my judgement. The Saints beat Cleveland 17-10. My other losses were Titans (-3.5) and Lions (-2.5).
Tennessee lost 19-14 to a 1-12 Texans team and the Lions lost 37-23 against Carolina.
Week 17 should feature less games in sub-zero temperatures:
New York Giants -5.5: The Giants are nearly a touchdown favorite against the Colts, who are in a free fall. Indianapolis has lost five games in a row with interim head coach Jeff Saturday. Star running back Jonathan Taylor is out for the remainder of the season and the Colts don’t have much to play for at 4-10-1.
The Giants are 8-6-1 and 11-4 against the spread. New York would be the No. 6 seed if the playoffs started today and could lock up a playoff berth with a win on Sunday.
Washington Commanders -2.5: The Commanders are also fighting for a playoff spot. Washington is 7-7-1 and currently the No. 7 seed. The Commanders need to win at least one of their final two games to ensure they make the postseason.
Washington is hosting the Browns, who are 6-9 and eliminated from playoff contention. Cleveland doesn’t have anything to play for at this point while the Commanders are turning the keys over to Carson Wentz. Wentz will have a chip on his shoulder because he lost the starting job after a breaking a finger earlier this season.
Seattle Seahawks +1.5: Seattle is another team battling for a postseason berth. The Seahawks are 7-8 and home underdogs against the New York Jets. Seattle has lost three games in a row and will need a strong performance against the Jets to right the ship with only two weeks left this season.
The Jets are also 7-8 and on the outside looking in. Their quarterback room is in shambles with No. 2 overall pick in last year’s draft Zach Wilson being shelved for the rest of the year because of his performance. Backup Mike White has looked good but is recovering from fractured ribs. He may not be 100 percent on Sunday.
New England Patriots -2.5: The Patriots are home favorites against division rival Miami — a team that will be without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Tagovailoa suffered a concussion last week and backup Teddy Bridgwater will get the start.
Miami could clinch a playoff berth win a win this week or next, but the Dolphins have lost five straight. I don’t think New England’s No. 5 ranked defense will go easy on Bridgwater.
San Francisco 49ers -9.5: Nine-and-a-half points is a lot to cover, but the 49ers are playing good football and the Raiders are not. Las Vegas announced starting quarterback Derek Carr will be benched for the remaining two games and the offense will be handed over to Jarrett Stidham. Stidham is a serviceable backup but I don’t think he’ll fare well against San Francisco.
The 49ers have won eight straight games. The defense is ranked No. 1 in total yards and the offense is ranked in the top ten as well. San Francisco should roll over Vegas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.