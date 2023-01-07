Week 17 of the NFL season left me with a 2-3 record.
I correctly picked the New York Giants (-5.5) in a 38-10 shellacking against the Colts and Seattle (+1.5) in a 23-6 performance vs. the Jets.
My three losses were New England (-2.5), which won its matchup 23-21 against the Dolphins. I was also wrong on Washington (-2.5), which lost to Cleveland 24-10 and San Francisco (-9.5). The 49ers beat Las Vegas in overtime 37-34.
Overall, I am 34-45 this season with one week of the regular season left. It’s a poor record, but on the bright side, I am 14-11 over the last five weeks. I am trending in the right direction.
Here is Week 18:
Tennessee Titans +6.5: The Titans travel to Jacksonville tonight with the AFC South title on the line. Whichever team wins will clinch the division title and be the No. 4 seed in AFC playoffs. Each team feels like it’s heading in a different direction. The Jags have won four straight while the Titans have lost six straight.
I think Jacksonville will hold on and make the playoffs for the first time since 2017, but I think Tennessee will keep it close. The Titans will pound the rock with Derrick Henry and keep the score low. I predict a three or four point Jacksonville win.
New York Giants +14: New York is a huge underdog in Sunday’s road game in Philadelphia. The Eagles are 13-3, but the Giants are no slouches. New York is 9-6-1 and has clinched its first playoff berth since 2016.
Fourteen points feels like way too many points to give a playoff team — especially one that is 12-4 against the spread this season. Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts is expected to return to the lineup, but even so, I think the Giants find a way to keep this game close.
Dallas Cowboys -7: The Cowboys conclude their regular season at Washington, a team that has crashed and burned down the stretch. Despite being in contention for a playoff spot until last week, the Commanders haven’t won a game since November. Dallas could still win the NFC East with a win and an Eagles loss.
The Cowboys are also 9-6-1 against the spread and getting hot entering the postseason. I think Dallas will pour it on against Washington and win big as they try to win the division.
Los Angeles Chargers +2.5: The Chargers are 10-6 with a playoff berth locked up entering their regular season finale against the 4-12 Denver Broncos. Why are the Chargers underdogs? Because they don’t have anything to play for. Los Angeles is locked into a wildcard slot and head coach Brandon Staley hinted at sitting his starters.
Even if the Chargers sit their starters, Denver has won once since Halloween and is a dumpster fire. The Broncos are dead last in points scored. Quarterback Russell Wilson may try to fire up his team to play for pride, but at this point it feels like the Broncos are not interested in the 2022-23 season.
Green Bay Packers -4.5: The Packers are on a roll. Despite a poor start to the season, Green Bay is riding a four-game win streak and needs to beat Detroit at home Sunday night to clinch the final wildcard spot. Detroit needs to win and get a little bit of help to qualify for the postseason. A loss will end their year.
Both teams are 8-8 and playing good football as of late. Between each team, they’ve gone 8-1 since Dec. 1. This feels like a game that veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers will win. Detroit has had a great season, but they are not quite a playoff team yet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.