I may jinx myself, but I put together another week of winning picks.
I was 3-2 last weekend. My dip back into college football was fruitful, sort of. I was correct on Michigan (-16.5) in its 43-22 shellacking of Purdue in the Big 10 championship game. I was wrong on TCU (-1.5) — by inches — in the Big 12 championship game. TCU lost to Kansas State 21-28 in overtime. Had TCU running back Kendre Miller not been stopped on a goal line carry in overtime, I would have been undefeated in NCAA picks.
In the NFL, I was 2-1. Detroit (-1) beat the brakes off of Jacksonville 40-14 and the Bengals (+2.5) handled Kansas City in a 27-24 win. The Los Angeles Chargers (+1) lost to the Raiders 27-20 to keep me from sweeping the professional ranks.
Here is Week 14 in the NFL:
Detroit Lions -1.5: I am going to continue to ride the Lions until they let me down, which could be this week. The 5-7 Lions are home favorites against the 10-2 Vikings. That sounds bad, but the Lions are 8-4 against the spread and the Vikings are 6-5-1.
Detroit is on a tear, having won four of its last five games. The Vikings have won two in a row and continue to come out on top in one-score games. In fact, Minnesota is 9-0 in games decided by eight points or fewer, but the luck runs out this week.
Cincinnati Bengals -5.5: A week after the Bengals upset the Chiefs I am taking them again as a home favorite against the Browns. Cleveland just returned Deshaun Watson and though the team won last week, Watson was so-so. He passed for 131 yards and one interception. The Bengals’ defense isn’t a world-beater, but I don’t see Watson coming into form in Cincinnati.
For the Bengals, the team is 9-3 against the spread and Joe Burrow is commanding a top-five offense. With Ja’Marr Chase finally getting healthy, the Bengals are starting to gain momentum at the right time.
Philadelphia Eagles -7: The Eagles are 11-1 and their No. 3 ranked offense is powered by a stout offensive line and a mobile quarterback in Jalen Hurts. The Eagles are facing a New York Giants team that’s No. 26 against the run. I anticipate the Eagles will run all over the Giants, control the time of possession and win by multiple scores.
On the other side of the ball, Philadelphia is ranked No. 2 in yards allowed while New York is 22nd.
Seattle Seahawks -3.5: The Seahawks are home favorites against the Carolina Panthers. Both teams are 6-6 against the spread, but 77 percent of the public money is on Seattle.
Seattle is led by Comeback Player of the Year candidate Geno Smith. Smith has tossed 22 touchdowns and six interceptions while completing 73 percent of his passes. My money is on Smith compared to Carolina’s Sam Darnold, who is the third different quarterback to start for the Panthers this season.
New England Patriots -1.5: The Patriots and Cardinals enter Monday Night Football on a two-game losing streak. Neither team excels offensively, but defensively the Patriots are top-10 in most metrics.
Kyler Murray and head coach Kliff Kingsbury have had some public strife lately and I think a loss on Monday will push Kingsbury to get fired. He is quite literally coaching for this job at this point and coaching against Bill Belichick isn’t going to help him.
