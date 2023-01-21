Super Wild Card Weekend came and went.
The opening weekend of the NFL playoffs gifted me a 3-3 record. After my lackluster overall record this season (36-50), I’ll take it.
My first win was San Francisco (-9.5), which covered in a 41-23 beatdown against the Seahawks. The New York Giants (+3), beat Minnesota 31-24 and the Cowboys (-2.5) stomped Tom Brady and the Buccaneers 31-14 on Monday night to close the weekend slate.
My closest loss was the Los Angeles Chargers (-2.5). The Chargers blew a 27-0 lead and lost to the Jaguars 31-30. I was also wrong on the Bengals (-9.5) in a 24-17 win against Baltimore and Buffalo (-13.5) in a 34-31 win against Miami.
Here is the divisional round:
Jacksonville +8.5: The Chiefs host Jacksonville today, fresh off its massive comeback against the Chargers last week. The Chiefs are the AFC’s No. 1 seed at 14-3 overall, but are only 5-11-1 against the spread. Kansas City is also 1-7-1 against the spread in its last nine home games.
These teams met in November, a 27-17 Kansas City win. Jacksonville plays hard enough to keep this one close, but ultimately the Chiefs with their playoff experience will outlast the young Jaguars.
New York Giants +7.5: New York travels to division rival Philadelphia today to battle the NFC No. 1 seed Eagles. The Giants are 14-4 against the spread while the Eagles are 8-9. In their two meetings this season, the Eagles won 48-22 and 22-16.
I think today’s game ends more like the second matchup in the regular season. The Giants are riding high off their first playoff win since 2011 and will bring momentum into the City of Brotherly Love.
Cincinnati Bengals +5.5: Buffalo hosts Cincinnati Sunday in a bid to advance to the AFC Championship game. Each team boasts a large winning streak — nine games for the Bengals, eight for the Bills — and a superstar quarterback. This one could come down to whoever has the ball last.
The Bengals are 12-4-1 against the spread while the Bills are 8-8-1. Whichever team wins, it will be within a couple of points.
Dallas Cowboys +4: The Cowboys, off their first road playoff win since 1992, are road underdogs in San Francisco on Sunday. San Fran hasn’t lost since October and rookie quarterback Brock Purdy is 6-0 as a starter. However, I think Purdy’s due for a bad game — and Dallas will be the team to do it.
Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs will record an interception and spark a Dallas win. Look for Dak Prescott to silence his critics and finally take his team on a deep playoff run.
