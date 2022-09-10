I am conflicted. The season is upon us, and still, I have no idea what to make of the 2022 Cleveland Browns. I’m not alone; few in the media or within the rabid fanbase know what to expect. The uncertainty is a product of the Browns own making. They are simply a contradiction, the stability of a proven roster vs. the chaos and tumult that they themselves have created.
On the one hand, they start the season with a playoff caliber roster, a talent rich team that rightly believes that the team can “win now.” The defense, which ranked No. 5 overall last season, returns nearly all of its key pieces. They are young, talented and verging on elite. The running back stable is probably the best in the league and Nick Chubb is poised to have a monster year. The offensive line is ranked in the top two in the NFL. The Browns feature a play-making Pro Bowl wide receiver in Amari Cooper. Heck, they’ve even got a kicker now, a guy who can realistically be depended upon the close out a tight game with a 55-yard field goal.
Ah, but the chaos, the controversy. The bedlam and disarray that the Browns organization can never seem to be rid of. With the quality of the roster that Andrew Berry has assembled the one thing that could derail the season would be turmoil. With their troubled and bumbling history, the Browns needed more controversy about as much as Meadville needs another car wash, (Boy, do I miss Chovy’s). The signing of Deshaun Watson sent shock waves throughout the football world. The Cleveland Browns instantly became the center of national attention—and not in a good way.
The integrity and decency of the entire organization was challenged. What kind of a team with any ethical standards would sign a man credibly accused of two dozen instances of sexual assault? The answer: a desperate team, a team with a desperate owner. Will Watson — when he becomes eligible to play — be an upgrade at the most critical position, a position that has been the Browns’ Achilles’ heel for over two decades? Most definitely. But at what cost?
When the Browns signed Watson my mind was swirling with multiple emotions. First shock. Watson actually chose the Browns? Then disappointment. I was truly sorry that things had gone sour with Baker Mayfield. Like many, I was all in on Baker. We liked his swagger, his cockiness, his TV commercials. Granted, Mayfield had a dismal 2021 season, but like many I wanted to see him come back healthy and be the franchise quarterback that we had envisioned.
And finally, I felt a bit of revulsion. Was I proud to have Watson be the face of my team for the next decade? In truth, there was a part of me that was excited to envision such an elite talent in a Browns uniform, but there was another part of me that said that maybe it just wasn’t worth it.
Time has passed. The shock waves have subsided. Watson’s punishment has been meted out, and the team, and its fans, move forward. As for me, I have put my moral indignation in the rear view mirror. I root for the guys in the orange helmets, pure and simple. I would never root for the guys in the black or purple helmets. It’s in my DNA, in every fiber of my being. We are a nation that forgives, especially when it comes to our sports heroes.
How many people do you know who dumped their allegiance to the Steelers when the team welcomed back Big Ben after his suspension? People forget; and people want to give a guy a second chance. I truly hope that Watson embraces the City of Cleveland, becomes a solid citizen and proves that he is a changed man. And, of course, wins a Super Bowl!
But for now, as we head into the 2022 season, the controversy and turmoil have created an uncertain path forward. How will the Browns fare with Jacoby Brissett for the first eleven games? Will the offseason turmoil have a lingering effect on the team’s performance? These are the nagging questions. The first answer will come Sunday as Browns travel to Charlotte to face the Panthers.
It is Revenge Bowl 2022. Mayfield, who was so unceremoniously dumped by the Browns, will be sky-high. I look for him to sail his first couple passes at least 10 yards over his receivers’ heads. You probably recall that the Browns received a 5th round draft pick for Mayfield but were also required to assume the bulk of his existing contract to get the deal done. So, picture this, and tell if this isn’t the most “Browns-like” thing ever: Baker and the Panthers defeat the Browns — and the Browns pay him to do it.
But I don’t think so. Despite everything that the team has gone through, internally and externally, this offseason, I believe that the Browns are the better team. I think Brissett will be serviceable on Sunday and that Chubb will run wild. I think that Mayfield, even with a healthy left shoulder and a healthy Christian McCaffrey, will struggle against this defense. Time will tell how this unusual season plays out, but for this week I am going: Cleveland 24, Carolina 21. Cade York wins it on a last minute field goal.
Reader Alert: For all of you old-timers, like me, who still get your TV on cable, be advised that the game WILL NOT be televised by Armstrong. For me it’s a must-see game. It’s Baker vs. the Browns. So, I’ll be heading to a sports bar. Remember, like Jerry Seinfeld so famously said, “we root for the uniform.” I hope to see a bunch of Browns fans whooping it up with me, cheering on the orange helmets.
