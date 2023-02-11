The NFL season is finally coming to an end.
Super Bowl 57 — Kansas City vs. Philadelphia — will be the culmination of months of games, practices and most importantly, betting on the National Football League.
Kansas City Chiefs +1.5: The Eagles sit as 1.5-point favorites on Sunday and 65 percent of the public money is on the Birds. Each team was the No. 1 seed in their respective conference and are 16-3. Philly features the No. 2 defense and No. 3 offense while the Chiefs have the No. 1 offense and No. 11 defense.
I think the Chiefs will win the Super Bowl. Patrick Mahomes will cement the Chiefs dynasty and win his second Lombardi Trophy.
In big games I look at the starting quarterback of both teams and start there. Jalen Hurts has put together an MVP-caliber campaign, but Mahomes is the better quarterback. Mahomes, nursing a high ankle sprain sustained in the divional round, was hobbled in the AFC Championship game. With three weeks to heal, his ankle should be close to 100 percent healthy.
The Chiefs have the best scoring offense in the league and while the Eagles’ defense is stout, I think Kansas City will get the job done.
Being that it is the final game of the season — it’s fun to bet on numerous prop bets to take advantage of the last NFL game for about seven months.
Isiah Pacheco over 16.5 receiving yards: The Chiefs’ rookie running back caught five passes for 59 yards in the AFC Championship game. If Mahomes is less mobile than normal, Pacheco could catch a couple passes as a check down and gain some yards.
Travis Kelce over 79.5 receiving yards: Kelce is Mahomes’ favorite target. In 17 career postseason games, he’s averaged 7.4 catches, 86.29 yards and 0.88 touchdowns per game. In his last eight playoff games, Kelce has gone over 79.5 yards seven times. In the one game he didn’t exceed that number he finished with 78 yards.
Jalen Hurts over 49.5 rushing yards: Hurts ran for 760 yards this season and averages 50.7 yards per game. Behind the Eagles’ offensive line that features two first-team all-pro linemen in Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson, I think Hurts will eclipse the 50-yard mark.
Super Bowl MVP: Both quarterbacks are favorites at +130 to win MVP. A quarterback has won the award 31 times in 56 games — 48 percent of the time. The last two non-quarterbacks to win the award were Cooper Kupp, last year, and Julian Edelman in 2019.
Keeping with the trend of pass catchers, I am putting my money on Kelce +1600. He has the best odds of any non-qb. I think the all-pro tight end will put together a huge game.
Gatorade shower: My favorite Super Bowl prop bet — what color Gatorade will be poured on the winning team? This year, the favorite is yellow at +125. In the Chiefs last Super Bowl win, coach Andy Reid was doused in yellow Gatorade. When the Eagles won the NFC Championship game a few weeks ago, the team poured yellow on coach Nick Sirianni.
However — I like blue +900 for no reason other than I like it more than yellow.
The Gatorade shower prop bet is not offered in Pennsylvania due to state restrictions on certain props. The prop is offered in West Virginia and numerous other states.
