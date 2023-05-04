PITTSBURGH — Just about all the experts liked the Steelers’ draft. Mike Tomlin loved it. He was so giddy that he referred to his general manager, Omar Khan, as the “Khan Artist.”
That is beyond giddy.
All of the euphoria surrounding the Steelers’ draft weekend leads to two questions and two very different answers:
One, are the Steelers a better team than the one that finished last season with a 9-8 record and missed the playoffs for the third time in five seasons?
Yes.
And, two, are the Steelers a serious threat to win the AFC North or at least qualify for one of the conference’s three wild-card spots?
No.
The Steelers should be significantly better and deeper on the offensive line after drafting Georgia tackle Broderick Jones and signing free-agent guards Isaac Seumalo and Nate Herbig. Those additions will help not just Kenny Pickett, but Najee Harris, who, in combo with Jaylen Warren, ran productively in the second half of last season.
The Steelers should be much better on defense if only because T.J. Watt, hopefully, won’t miss seven games as he did last season. The secondary should be better with free agent, Hall of Famer-to-be Patrick Peterson and second-round pick Joey Porter Jr. at the cornerbacks. The inside linebackers should be better with free agents Cole Holcomb and Elandon Roberts replacing Robert Spillane, Myles Jack and Devin Bush, although that might not be saying much.
Another 9-8 season in 2023 seems realistic, if not likely.
Don’t the Steelers always finish 9-8 under Tomlin?
But how do you like the Steelers in the AFC North with the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens? I don’t.
And how do you like the Steelers in a conference with quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, newbie Aaron Rodgers, Trevor Lawrence, Tua Tagovailoa and perhaps Deshaun Watson? Again, I don’t.
The two worst things that happened to the Steelers in the offseason were the Ravens finally signing Jackson to his record-setting deal and the New York Jets finally trading for Rodgers.
The Ravens appeared to be in disarray with the Jackson contract lingering and him stewing. There was a good chance he was going to hold out in training camp and maybe even miss the start of the season until he agreed Thursday to his five-year, $260 million contract with $185 million guaranteed. He went from disgruntled to content — just like that. Jackson is even happier now because the team drafted Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers with their No. 1 pick after signing free agent Odell Beckham Jr. He finally has quality wide receivers to go with tight end Mark Andrews, even without pitiable attention-seeker Antonio Brown, who, hilariously, has tweeted he is joining the Ravens.
Please go away, AB.
The Ravens might not supplant the Bengals as division champions, but they will be a strong wild-card contender, a stronger contender than the Steelers.
So will the Jets because of Rodgers. They were a contending team last season despite getting next to nothing from their quarterbacks. Rodgers, even at 39, is a big upgrade. Jets fans haven’t been this excited about a quarterback since the days of Joe Namath. That was a lifetime ago.
The Jets and Ravens won’t be the only AFC teams chasing a wild card, assuming the Bengals, Buffalo Bills, Jacksonville Jaguars and Kansas City Chiefs will be the division winners. The Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers will be two more wild-card contenders. And don’t completely rule out the Cleveland Browns. I know, the Browns is the Browns, to quote a former Steelers wide receiver. But I suggest you wait until you see how Watson does after a full offseason and training camp.
One final question, fully realizing it is May 2 and there are more than four months before the first regular season game:
Do you see a postseason slot for the Steelers?
I don’t.
