The Cleveland Browns are out of it.
After Sunday’s listless performance in Cincinnati, they stand at 5-8. Not mathematically eliminated but for all intents and purposes the season is over. It’s a relief actually. They are clearly not a playoff team, let’s not kid ourselves about that. It has been yet another season of unfulfilled potential and underachievement and, quite frankly, not a whole lot of fun or entertainment for the fan base.
I feel particularly victimized; in the absence of televised games in our market I have taken it upon myself to sacrifice both my physical well-being and my wallet by spending long hours at the local sports bar. I have a duty to the reader to actually watch the games. And, in order to be fair to the merchant, I’ve felt a moral obligation to spend the three hours of game time ordering copious amounts of beverages and food, mostly deep-fried to be sure, while I occupy their seat and watch their TV.
It’s been an onerous burden, but I’ve persevered through the most trying of circumstances. If you haven’t had the cheese sticks at the Firehouse Tap & Grille, you’ve got to try them. You’ll thank me later for this culinary tip.
So, what’s left for the diehard fan to focus on in the closing weeks of this lost season? Well, a few things certainly. There is of course the fierce battle raging in the AFC North for the right to claim that coveted third place finish. Right now, the Browns and Steelers are locked in an epic tussle, each sporting a 5-8 record.
The remaining weeks will be a test of each team’s penchant for futility and may wind down to a furious finish in Pittsburgh on Jan. 8 when the teams will likely face off to decide which team lands in last place. Under normal circumstances, we Browns fans could sort of justify an end-of-the year collapse because it would enhance our draft position. But that’s out the window since the Browns have traded away their No. 1 picks for the foreseeable future. So in that case we might as well root for them to win out.
There is, of course, the Deshaun Watson factor. In his first game he was bad. The second game he was, well, OK I guess. But here is the main thing to know about Watson’s impact on the offense so far. In eight quarters of football, that’s 21 possessions, they have scored one touchdown.
Under Jacoby Brissett the Browns averaged 24 points per game, good for 10th in the NFL. Under Watson, the offense has racked up a grand total of 16 points in two games. Instead of providing an extra spark to an already functioning offense, under Watson the flame has been doused.
Since we’re stuck with Watson and his contract for the next decade, we’ve got to hope that the final four games provide the opportunity for him to find his rhythm, clean up his footwork and regain his feel for the game. He has been woefully indecisive and hasn’t appeared to see the field as a veteran, superstar quarterback should. Let us see if he can get things up to speed. It’s not hyperbole to say the entire fortunes of the franchise hinge upon his progression.
It will be most interesting to see the defense in these remaining weeks. This was a highly touted unit that going into the season was supposed to carry the team until the savior came charging in to lead the Browns to postseason glory. It’s been the exact opposite; the defense has been dreadful.
Joe Woods, the defensive coordinator, is about as a lame duck as a man could be who still has an office and a paycheck. I fully expect Jimmy Haslam will be handing him a pink slip at about 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 8, right inside the locker room of the Acrisure Stadium (I still can’t believe that’s an actual stadium name).
Aside from Joe Woods, there is going to be a significant turnover on the defensive roster. Some (many) of these guys aren’t going to be back. Let’s start with safety John Johnson III as but one example.
Going in to the 2021 season, he signed a free-agent contract worth 33.75 million dollars over three years with 20 million guaranteed. He was heralded as being the best available safety on the market. In my view after nearly two full seasons, he has yet to make a single significant play. Generally, you see John Johnson trailing behind a wide-open receiver who’s trotting into the endzone as Johnson shakes his head in frustration. It’s been nice knowing you John, but you’re out of here. And, as I said, he is just one of the flops who will be looking for other work.
For those fans who have missed out on most of the excitement this season, you can tune into the Browns game this week on the NFL Network. The Browns play the Ravens on Saturday, (yes Saturday), at 4:30 p.m. Right now the Browns are 3-point favorites, which is a head-scratching betting line.
It’s apparently based upon the fact that the Ravens are down to their second or maybe even third-string quarterback. But it won’t matter because John Harbaugh is smart and he’s watched the film. He will exploit the Browns where they are the most vulnerable. He will ram the ball right down the Browns’ throats on the ground.
I am making two outrageous predictions. First, behind J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards the Ravens will demolish the Browns for 300 yards on the ground. They simply won’t have to pass the ball. Next, because the Ravens will control about 40 minutes of clock time with one run after another, I see this game being over in record time. Maybe around three-and-a-half hours.
I hope my predictions are way off base. I hope Deshaun Watson throws for 330 yards and three touchdowns. I hope the defense is stout. I hope we win and the Steelers lose.
For those who don’t care for self-inflicted pain you’ve got options. You can instead tune into the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl — I kid you not that is an actual bowl game — for Washington State vs. Fresno State. It’s Fresno State -3. I like the Cougars to cover and win outright. Or, for those seeking the holiday spirit, there’s The Santa Clause 2 on FX Network (not nearly as good as The Santa Clause, though).
Just joking. We’ll all be watching the Browns. We’re diehards. And we persevere under the most adverse conditions.
