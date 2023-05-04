CLEVELAND — The Cavs continue to get shut out during NBA awards season.
President of basketball operations Koby Altman — the architect of the team’s 51-win roster — finished second in Executive of the Year voting, getting beaten out by Sacramento general manager Monte McNair. It’s the second straight season Altman has finished runner-up, with Grizzlies GM Zach Kleiman winning in 2022.
Unlike many of the end-of-season honors, Executive of the Year is chosen by a panel of execs across the NBA. McNair received 16 first-place votes, five second-place votes and three for third place.
Altman, meanwhile, got seven votes for each.
McNair’s maneuvering — hiring Coach of the Year Mike Brown, trading for sharpshooter Kevin Huerter, drafting forward Keegan Murray fourth overall and adding reserve Malik Monk — helped the Kings win the Pacific Division with a 48-34 record while finishing third in the Western Conference. Despite making the playoffs for the first time in nearly two decades, the Kings were eliminated by the Warriors in the first round of the playoffs.
Altman’s summer blockbuster trade for star guard Donovan Mitchell, who finished sixth in MVP voting and may be named first team All-NBA, was the signature move. It helped the Cavs to a 51-31 regular-season record, finishing with the Eastern Conference’s fourth-best mark, claiming home-court advantage and making the postseason for the first time since 2018 — and the first time without LeBron James in 25 years.
Beyond the ceiling-raising deal for Mitchell that launched Cleveland back to relevance, Altman also signed depth pieces Ricky Rubio, Raul Neto and Robin Lopez.
Altman was vying to become just the second executive in franchise history to capture the prestigious honor, joining Wayne Embry, who was named Executive of the Year twice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.