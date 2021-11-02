Ten plays were all it took for Miami to open up a 21-7 lead on Pitt in the first quarter this past Saturday. The Hurricanes first three scoring drives consisted of five, three, and two plays, respectively.
Pat Narduzzi spoke about those ten plays on Monday.
“Starting slow on defense, obviously disappointed the way they started the game. First 10 plays were touchdowns, 21 points, out of the gate,” Narduzzi said.
“They moved down the field. They got us on three explosive plays.”
Those three explosive plays were all scoring plays—an Elijah Arroyo 20-yard touchdown reception, a Will Mallory 57-yard touchdown reception, and a Jaylan Knighton 40-yard rushing score.
Limiting explosive plays has been a focus of the Pitt defense this season and something that had improved leading up to the Miami game.
“Defensively we only gave up five explosives, and our goal was to keep it under five,” Narduzzi said. “Give up five, it was too much in that game, period.”
Despite the disappointing loss, Narduzzi said it’s not back to “square one” like it was after the team fell to Western Michigan in September, Pitt’s only other loss. The coach pointed to the defense holding the Hurricanes to seven points in the second half.
“No, it’s not back to square one. Again, they’ve got a good football team. You could say the second half was back to square one. I think we finished it the way we needed to. Came back and played a really good second half,” Narduzzi said. “Our defense came out and played a darn good second half. That’s how you want to finish it.”
“If it would have been a first half and the second half the same, maybe we’re back to square one. But we’ve got a good football team and I’ve got a lot of trust and faith in our guys,” Narduzzi added. “Give (Miami) credit. We didn’t play as good as we needed to play.”
Narduzzi is confident his team will respond to the Miami loss in a similar manner to the Western Michigan loss.
“We’ve got great kids. Got coachable guys. They learn from their mistakes. We’ve got a lot of football to play. We’ve got four good ACC teams (to play). Anybody can win any given Saturday. Our guys will be ready to play,” Narduzzi said.
“Sometimes you got to get punched. It’s called adversity. Sometimes you’ve got to get punched in the mouth. We got punched. Our guys will swing back. Not worried about that at all,” Narduzzi added. “It’s easier than having a four- or five-game winning streak, trying to stay on them. ‘Let’s go.’ You can’t think you’re going to just line up and beat anybody.”
Narduzzi didn’t have much of an update on injured wide receiver Taysir Mack, who left the Miami game late in the first half with a reported shoulder injury. Mack was seen on the sideline in the second half in a sling. Narduzzi didn’t disclose the severity of the injury and told the media Mack is still being evaluated.
The coach also commented on the controversial call that occurred late in the Miami game, something he didn’t do in his post-game remarks. The call came when the Hurricanes were starting out of their own end zone late in the fourth quarter. Knighton had the ball and appeared to be stopped by the Pitt defense, which would have been a safety, giving the Panthers two critical points and the ball back with all of their timeouts as they trailed 38-34. Instead, it was ruled Knighton had gotten the ball over the goal line, allowing Miami to maintain possession. The Panthers would not get the ball back again.
“The only thing I know is the side judge, or head linesman, whoever is on my side, said he couldn’t see it and he called him out of the end zone, where he gained I guess two inches past (the goal) line. I think the ball was in the other hand,” Narduzzi said. “He said he couldn’t see. How do you make that decision? I don’t know. I’ll just try to keep coaching better.”
Narduzzi says he has yet to hear from the ACC regarding the call but didn’t seem too concerned about it.
“It’s not going to change anything,” Narduzzi said. “They’re not going to let us play that fourth quarter over again. Doesn’t really matter. It’s gone. It’s gone.”