STATE COLLEGE — The first three-and-a-half years of PJ Mustipher’s Penn State career equipped him with the necessary tools to become adept as a starter at defensive tackle on the Nittany Lion’s line.
By the time he took the field last October for the Nittany Lions’ road game at Iowa, he accumulated playing time in 40 contests, and his leadership and standing with his teammates earned him designation as captain.
Mustipher suffered a leg injury against the Hawkeyes that cut short a promising season. Nearly 11 months will have passed when Mustipher steps on the field on Sept. 1 for Penn State’s season opener at Purdue, and he said he learned a few things about himself during his path back onto the field that he hadn’t before the injury.
Throughout the rehabilitation process, while Mustipher continued to push his body to its limits in an effort to return it to football shape, he said there was an accompanying battle that allowed him to push his mental muscle to limits he hadn’t before. In the process, he said he learned more about himself.
“I thought I was a tough person mentally – I thought I was sharp – but I went to some places (mentally), and you get to see who you really are,” Mustipher said. “At the end of the day, I’m better from that. I’m definitely mentally tougher than before I got hurt, so I can appreciate that from the injury. That’s probably the biggest thing I’ve learned – how mentally tough I am now, and how mentally sharp I wasn’t back then.”
“I think he’s in a good place physically and mentally,” Penn State coach James Franklin said. “I know we are, as well, in terms of what he’s able to do, but the way we have it set up it’s pretty much the medical staff restricts the player, restricts the (coaching) staff, and then once we get the green light it goes from there.”
After getting used to the feeling of contact and of having bodies fall on him again, Mustipher said he’s gaining more confidence through repetition.
“The first time, I was like, ‘Oh, man, I’m hurt again,’” Mustipher said with a laugh. “But that’s a part of it. That’s a part of this journey. It’s just another box I have to check. Each and every day whether it’s someone falling on my leg or whatnot, I’m gaining more confidence and just taking it day by day. At the end of the day, I feel like I’ve had a really good camp. I’m in a perfect spot right where I want to be.”
Wheatley continues to impress
The competition for the vacant safety position remains unsettled, but redshirt freshman Zakee Wheatley is making his case for playing time in the rotation.
On Tuesday, Penn State released superlatives for its preseason camp, and Wheatley earned accolades as takeaway king (most turnovers). He earned the distinction at the conclusion of spring camp, as well.
Wheatley played in four games last season and accumulated one tackle.
“It’s pretty impressive,” Franklin said of Wheatley’s progress. “(He has) really good ball skills, really good instincts. He’s also one of those guys the ball just likes. Part of that is doing what you’re supposed to consistently to be in position when the opportunities come… He is trending in the right direction – no doubt about it. There are still some things we have to clean up from a consistency standpoint in terms of the mental aspect, cleaning up a few of the missed assignments, but he’s been great. We feel really good about the safety room.”
The position battle at safety is just one of a handful – including linebacker and special teams – Franklin said the team will attempt to determine this week.
“It’s not even just some of the first-teamers, there are some heated battles going on between a second- and third- (teamer),” Franklin said. “That’s literally what we’re going to try to do (Tuesday night) and (Wednesday). We’ve done it as a staff, but I’m talking about having conversations with the players.”
