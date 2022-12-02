Losing a senior class is hard. Losing a senior class that included three state medalists is even harder.
That’s exactly what Saegertown wrestling coach Jim Mulligan and his squad are dealing with this season as they are in rebuilding mode with a younger roster.
“It’s gonna be a real rebuilding year for us,” Mulligan said. “It’s my 16th year as head coach. We lost four seniors that went to states last year, three state medalists, so it’s gonna be a real rebuilding year for us.”
In last year’s PIAA Class 2A tournament, seniors Hunter Robison (113), Landon Caldwell (189) and Josh Perrine (285) all won medals for finishing in the top eight in their respective weight classes. Caldwell had the highest finish at fifth. Robison earned seventh while Perrine finished in sixth place. Another senior, Owen Herschelman, also wrestled at the state tournament last year.
According to Mulligan, last year’s senior class is irreplaceable.
“We can’t replace them,” Mulligan said. “We just gotta improve over the year. Like I said, I have seven real good sophomores, a couple good juniors and I only got one senior and a couple freshmen. We can’t replace those guys. We just gotta build the next group up.”
Of the four state medalists from last season, sophomore Carter Beck is the only one who’s returning. Wrestling at 106, Beck earned sixth place to round out his freshman campaign at Hershey. Beck will wrestle at 115 this year and Mulligan expects him to compete for the state title this year.
The Panthers are also returning junior Porter Brooks at 215. Brooks was eliminated in the Northwest Regional Class 2A tournament last year. Mulligan also expects junior Carter Stewart (152) and senior Garrick Jordan (160) to take on leadership roles this year. Jordan is the Panthers’ lone senior.
“We’re young,” Mulligan said. “We got only one senior, so we gotta have some kids develop into leaders.”
According to Mulligan, the team’s seven sophomores will also be a vital part of the Panthers’ rotation.
“A lot of these kids last year had experience as freshmen,” Mulligan said. “Five of them started last year as freshmen, so we’re bringing back some experience. The challenge for us is gonna be getting our team at the right weight classes. We only have 14 guys on our varsity roster this year, so it’s gonna take us a little while to get them down to weight.”
Saegertown will begin its season on Saturday at the Sheetz Classic at Greenville High School at 8 a.m.
