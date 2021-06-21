Sixty-seven golfers will compete at Oakland Beach Golf Club in the 58th Oakland Beach Women’s Golf Invitational today and tomorrow.
The theme this year is “Hats Off to Women’s Golf.”
Golfers will tee off at 9 a.m. on Monday and 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
Players will be sorted into five flights — Championship, AA, A, B and C. The flights are based on the golfer’s handicap to give everyone a shot at winning.
In the Championship flight, Lori Mort is seeking her 11th title and third in a row. Mort, of New Castle, captured her 10th OBWI title in 2019. She’s won titles in 1994, ’97, 2007, ’08, ’09, ’13, ’15, ’16, ’18 and 2019.
In 2019, she took a three-stroke lead after the first day with a round of 81. Mort followed with an 84 on day two for an overall score of 165.
Patty Brant features the lowest handicap in the field with a 9. In 2019, Brant took second with an overall score of 174.
Other low handicaps in the Championship flight belong to Mort (10) Susan Roberts (10) and Patty Kegel (12).
There will be new champions in some of the other flights.
Charlotte Hamilton won the AA flight in 2019 with a score of 187, but she is not in the field this year.
Tracy Leet and Sherril Pasterick have handicaps of 19. Leet tied for second place in 2019 with a 191. Shirley White, the 2018 champ in AA, has a handicap of 24 and could make another run at a trophy.
The A flight is up for grabs as the top two finishers in 2019 (Carrie Schreck and LuAnne Fontaine) are not competing. All 14 golfers in the flight are between a 25 and a 28 handicap.
Flights B and C look to be very competitive as well. The last B flight champ (Jackie Randour) isn’t in the field and it looks to be wide open.
Stacy Waid will look to win three consecutive C flight titles. Waid posted a 219 to win in 2019.