CONNEAUT LAKE — Lori Mort showed why she is a 10-time champion at the Oakland Beach Women’s Invitational — consistency.
On Monday, at the 58th annual Oakland Beach Women’s Invitational, Mort posted a 42 on the front and back nine to post an 84. She holds a two-shot lead over Patty Grieve. Grieve shot a 42 and a 44 and sits in second with 86.
“I really didn’t think I’d be in the lead because I did not putt well at all today. I could not bring myself to hit it hard enough and kept leaving it short,” Mort said. “I missed some greens and then I had to chip and get it close so there were some bogeys and a couple 3 putts.”
Also in striking distance in the Championship Flight are Patty Brant and Dottie Kirwin who each posted an 89 after the first day.
Oakland Beach typically plays long, as it did in the 2019 competition, but the course played longer than usual on Monday. Rainstorms over the weekend helped the course retain water and drove player’s scores up.
“It played long. I hit a chip and it stuck right in the ground,” Mort said. “We’re all playing the same conditions though and you play the ball where it lies — that’s golf.”
A severe thunderstorm in the early afternoon didn’t improve course conditions. With most of the field only a handful of holes from being done, a horn was blown for inclement weather and all golfers had to return to the clubhouse. After about an hour and fifteen minutes of a torrential downpour, the weather cleared and players were sent back out to finish their round.
Despite a hiccup with the weather, the 67 golfers were happy to play in the tournament after last year’s cancellation due to Covid restrictions.
“I’m so glad to see the kitchen staff, all the girls on the team and all the competitors. This is what it’s all about. I’m so glad to be here and I’m glad the 66 girls here are here too,” Mort said. “It’s a tribute to the girls that run the tournament to bring us back for the 58th running of the Oakland Beach Tournament. My group was awesome, as always. Shirley White and her team do an over the top great job.”
The Championship Flight may be set for a close finish, but so are the other four flights.
At the top of the AA Flight are Mary Lou Dixon and Tracy Leet. The pair each shot a 95 after the first day and will look to duke it out on day two for the top spot. Leet finished second in the AA Flight in 2019.
White holds the top spot in Flight A with a 97. Amy Heck is just behind her with a 99.
In another tie, Jamie Moran and Gen Wilson each recorded a 105 to lead the B Flight. Veronica Pollus (106) and Jen Shorts (107) will look to close the gap today.
Stacy Waid holds a three-stroke lead in Flight C with a 109. She looks to win C Flight for the third straight year. Charlotte McKee is behind her with a 112.
The theme of this year is “Hats off to women’s golf.” Most of the golfer’s on Monday celebrated by wearing cleverly decorated hats to salute the women that play golf, typically a male-dominated sport.
The second and final day of the OBWI tees off today at 8:30 a.m.