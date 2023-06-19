The Meadville YMCAs Twisters gymnastic program will send roughly 40 gymnasts to the 2023 YMCA National Gymnastic Championship in Cincinnati, Ohio, this week.
The four-day event will begin Thursday at the Duke Energy Convention Center. More than 4,000 gymnasts from across the country are expected to represent more than 75 YMCAs at the event.
“It’s exciting, you get nervous for the girls too though,” said Level 4 coach Mike Tautin “A lot of these girls are first-year Level 4s, so that’s always tough. But where we are now compared to where we started is a big difference. I’m excited to see what they can do.”
The Twisters, who practice twice a week at the Meadville YMCA, have kids from Levels 2 to 8 competing at nationals. Their team is made up of kids in grades K-12 from Meadville and its surrounding areas.
Meadville is looking to build off the success they had during last year’s nationals in Toledo.
There, Lyla Bowes (Level 2) and Georgie Artice (Level 3) won their respective competitions and walked away as champions. Meadville’s Level 2 program are also three-time defending national champions.
“Our girls are coming in and excited,” said Level 2 head coach Betsy Tautin. “Level 2 is always fun because they are energetic and ready to go.”
The program of YMCA gymnastics is thriving in Meadville with roughly 50 kids enrolled in the program and more than 40 being sent to nationals. The sports gives young girls the perfect excuse to burn some energy.
“A lot of the kids come in just to burn off energy at first,” said B. Tautin. “But as they get in here and see how much fun this is, they want to stick with it and move up.”
Like any other sport, strength, perseverance and teamwork are key.
“I didn’t realize how much strength this sport took until I started coaching,” said M. Tautin. “I would put them up against any other spot. You have to be strong mentally too. This is a scary sport, we’re not meant to fly and these girls are the closest thing you come to flying, up there twisting and spinning.”
Overall, the program’s success at nationals is an added bonus on the strong foundation of the Meadville YMCAs Twister gymnastic program.
“There’s consistency here,” said B. Tautin. We have consistent practices, coaches and girls that want to be here and work hard. All the girls are friends with each other so it’s like a big family. I think that’s part of the success.”
Day one of the championship invitational will feature an opening ceremony at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati at 3:30 p.m. Competition begins Friday at 8 a.m.
