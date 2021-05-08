Mitch Keller is one of the few players on the current roster that the Pittsburgh Pirates project as part of the long-term.
They believe the 25-year-old can pitch near the top of a major league rotation. He does not necessarily project as a staff ace but he does have the ceiling of at least being a No. 2 starter.
Only time will tell if Keller eventually reaches those projections. However, there is at least reason to wonder.
Keller looked great Tuesday night when he shut out the San Diego Padres for 52/3 innings on the road and got the win as the Pirates escaped with a 2-1 victory. He allowed just two hits and two walks while striking out five.
However, too often during his three seasons in the big leagues, Keller has looked like the guy who took the mound April 28 at PNC Park. In that game against the Kansas City Royals, he allowed four runs and walked five in just 21/3 innings of a loss and needed a whopping 83 pitches just to record seven outs.
In all, Keller is 2-3 with a 6.29 ERA through six starts this season. In 22 career starts, he has a 4-9 record and a 5.94 ERA.
Keller has also recorded just two quality starts in the big leagues, outings in which a pitcher works six or more innings and gives up three or fewer earned runs.
Whether the quality start is still a quality statistic can be debated, especially in an era when starters often “five and dive” then turn the game over to the bullpen for the last four innings.
Regardless, two quality starts in 22 tries gives reason for pause. And it at least raises the question of whether Keller is good enough to be a key part of the Pirates’ future
No one doubts Keller has the physical ability to be a quality major league pitcher. His 105 strikeouts in 94 career innings are a testament to the nastiness of his pitches.
However, more than one talent evaluator has questioned his competitiveness and made the assertion that Keller pitches “scared.”
“He doesn’t trust his ability,” one scout said. “He looks like he has no confidence when he’s on the mound. You can read that in his body language. He’s scared to throw the ball over the plate.”
Keller often nibbles at the strike zone, hence his 49 career walks for an average of 4.7 per nine innings. Even when Keller had back-to-back hitless starts of six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals and five innings against the Cleveland Indians to end last season, he had a total of 10 walks in those 11 innings.
Tuesday’s start was certainly encouraging. However, Keller needs to pitch like that on a much more consistent basis.
Otherwise, while it isn’t necessarily fair to make a judgment on a 25-year-old pitcher after 22 career starts, the Pirates might have to rethink how Keller fits into their plans.
• • •
The minor league season started Tuesday and the most intriguing prospect in the Pirates’ farm system – most intriguing, not necessarily the best – started at shortstop for Double-A Altoona.
That was 6-foot-7 Oneil Cruz, who possesses major left-hander power and would be the tallest shortstop in major league history if he gets to the big leagues.
Scouts have long debated whether the 22-year-old can make it to the major leagues as a shortstop or if he will need to switch to another position such as third base, first base, right field or left field. The Pirates plan to occasionally move Cruz around the field at times this season.
I polled three scouts who have watched Cruz in the minor leagues throughout his career and saw him play during spring training this year.
None of the three said they were 100 percent certain Cruz could be an everyday shortstop in the majors. However, all three also said the Pirates should give Cruz every opportunity to prove that he can.
It will be interesting to see how this all plays out.
• • •
There was some sad news this week when former Pirates pitching coach Ray Miller died at 76.
Miller spent nine seasons on the job from 1988-96 and was one of the best in the business. He molded a pitching staff that helped the Pirates win three straight division titles from 1990-92 and played a big role in turning Doug Drabek into a Cy Young Award winner in 1990.
Miller was a great “baseball guy,” as they say the business. I have learned as much or more about baseball from Miller than anyone during my 33 years covering the sport. Talking with him always felt like taking a graduate-level course.
“Mundo,” as he was called by all his pitchers, was always friendly, treated everyone with respect and was just a fun man to be around.
May he rest in peace.
John Perrotto has covered the Pittsburgh Pirates and Major League Baseball for various outlets since 1988. You can follow him on Twitter at @JPerrotto.