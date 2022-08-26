Jim Miller will once again patrol the sidelines at Bender Field for a Meadville soccer team this year. However, instead of coaching the girls team, Miller will take over as coach for the boys program, replacing Zane Watson.
Miller is a Meadville Area Senior High School alumnus and played on the varsity team during his junior and senior years in 1985 and 1986. Miller also served as an assistant coach for the boys team for a year before coaching the girls.
For Miller, coming to the boys team was an easy decision.
“It’s always been a dream of mine to coach Meadville High School boys because I played on the JV team in ‘83 and ‘84 and I was a varsity player ‘85 and ‘86,” Miller said.
“I’ve been working with this group of kids since they were six or seven years old, these young men and I’d like to be a part to see the process finished,” Miller continued.
Miller will take over a Bulldogs team that finished 4-10 last season. This year, the Bulldogs will play in a new Region 5 with Cathedral Prep, Bradford, Corry, McDowell and Erie High. The Bulldogs will meet with each team twice during the regular season.
Playing in a tough region, Miller admitted that his team will have to take a game-by-game approach if it wants to improve from last season’s standing.
“Having to go up against all those teams, I think some of the other games are very manageable, but it’s gonna be each game,” Miller said. “Take it one game at a time and evaluate.”
The Bulldogs will have to replace their top goal-scorer from last season in Konner Sayre. Sayre led the team with nine goals and four assists last season.
However, Miller is confident that seniors Oliver Przepiora and Alex Kinder, sophomore Logan Shaw and freshman Tate Walker will make up for Sayre’s production on the field. Kinder was second on the team with four goals while Shaw added a pair of goals last season.
“It’s gonna be very difficult,” Miller said. “I think Alex Kinder and I think with Logan Shaw, Tate Walker and Oliver combined, I think if we work numbers, I think we can replace him. You’re not gonna replace his skill set because he’s a very strong, athletic player. He can play outside, he can play striker but I think if we use numbers and effectively get triangles formed on the field and diamonds formed on the field, that’s the way we’re gonna have to replace him, with multiple players.”
Along with Przepiora and Kinder, Matt DeVore, Noah Stump and Luca DiRienzo will also be relied on for senior leadership. Stump and sophomore Simon Farrelly-Jackson are expected to have equal time at goal.
The Bulldogs will also feature many new faces this season. Junior Peyton Gorney and sophomore Aiden Tautin will join the team after being away from the sport for a few years. Along with Walker, Miller expects Graham Shellhaas, Greg Sklenar and Patrick Smith to make an imprint with the team as freshmen. The Freshmen class has experience playing under Miller on the Meadville U-15 travel team.
“We have a lot of speed on this team and I’m looking forward to working with that,” Miller said. “With some speed and some soccer knowledge, I really think that we can surprise some people this year, but it’s all gonna depend on how hard we play defensively.”
