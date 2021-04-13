MAPLEWOOD — Cochranton blanked Maplewood in seven innings with Josh Merchbaker on the mound for the Cardinals.
Merchbaker allowed one hit and struck out 15 batters in seven innings. He also went 2-for-3 at the plate with three runs and three RBIs.
Cochranton held a 5-0 lead entering the final two innings and scored seven more runs to put the game away. Wyatt Barzak scored three runs while batting 2-for-4. Jack Rynd and Jacob Lyon both added two runs of their own.
Stuart Hochstetler was the lone Tiger to record a hit in the loss for Maplewood.
The loss dropped Maplewood to 1-2 on the season while Cochranton advanced to 4-2 in the Region 3 matchup.
Cochranton (12)
(AB-R-H-BI) Shoup 2-1-0-1, Barzak 4-3-2-1, Merchbaker 3-3-2-3, Dunmire 5-1-2-0, Rynd 4-2-3-2, Lyon 4-2-2-0, McDonough 3-0-1-1, Sample 1-0-0-0, Lee 2-0-0-0, Heald 4-0-3-1. Totals 32-12-15-10.
Maplewood (0)
(AB-R-H-BI) Beuchat 3-0-0-0, Hochstetler 3-0-1-0, Burns 3-0-0-0, Peterson 1-0-0-0, Wickstrom 2-0-0-0, Gerow 3-0-0-0, Woge 2-0-0-0, Burk 2-0-0-0, Kennedy 0-0-0-0, Williams 1-0-0-0, Snell 2-0-0-0. Totals 22-0-1-0.
Cochranton 201 114 3 — 12 150
Maplewood 000 000 0 — 0 11
BATTING
2B: Cochranton — Dunmire, Merchbaker.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-BB-SO)
Cochranton — Merchbaker W 7-1-1-1-1-15; Maplewood — Burk L 1.1-3-2-2-3-1, Peterson 0.2-1-1-1-1-0, Beuchat 2.2-3-2-2-2-2, Burns 1-3-4-4-3-2, Hochstetler 1.1-5-3-3-1-1.
Records: Cochranton 4-2; Maplewood 1-2.