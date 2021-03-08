The Meadville Bulldogs collected plenty of hardware at the District 10 AAA swimming championship on Saturday.
Josh Merchbaker added to his collection of gold medals and freshmen girls led relay squads to victory. In total, four boys and five girls won events and several records were broken by the Bulldogs on Saturday at the Hagerty Family Events Center in Erie.
The meet started off with a bang in the girls 200 medley relay. Freshmen Brielle Cheney, Maura Bloss and JJ Gowetski teamed up with junior Olivia Philbrick to win the event and break the school record. Their time of 1:49:34 broke the school record (1:49:90), which was set in 1987. It also tied the meet record set by McDowell in 2009 and 2019.
Up next was the boys 200 medley relay, which Meadville also won, to sweep the event. Braden Bosco, Isaac Johnson, Gabe Cummings and Merchbaker secured first with 1:38:06. Their time was good enough for another school record. After two events, Meadville was 2/2 for gold medals and school records.
"I was pretty happy with my medley relay split. I definitely think with everything going on this year it affected me a lot, but I still did pretty well," Bosco said. "Overall, I'm happy we're going to states. We're gonna go for the school record we hit today and hopefully beat that."
The next Bulldog to win gold was Bloss in the 50 freestyle with 24.61, her second of the meet.
"Maura is a ninth grader and has her eyes set on the meet record which is 24.17," Meadville head coach Pete Coppelli said. "She's got a few years to go for that. Our high school record is 24.38 and she's been faster than that in her YMCA meets in the past."
Next up was the boys 50 freestyle. Merchbaker set the standard with a speedy 20.71 sprint, a mark good enough for the pool and meet record. His time beat former Meadville swimmer Tim Whitbeck's 2005 meet record.
Merchbaker was up again in the 100 butterfly less than 15 minutes after competing in the 50 freestyle. Despite the quick turnaround time, he won the event and set a pool record with 50.90.
"I was really happy with my 50 free. My 100 fly wasn't the greatest, but it was right after the 50 so that's why," Merchbaker said. "Right now, I think I have the second best time 50 time in the state so I want to place at the state meet.
"It felt really good to win those two golds. I was worried because Warren has a pretty good freshman this year and I was a little concerned about him catching me in the 100 fly because I died at the end there. I was worried about swimming back-to-back because it can be difficult, but that's what I can medal in at states so I had to do it today."
The Bulldogs stayed at the top in the girls 200 freestyle relay. Bloss, Gowetski, Philbrick and freshman Jaidyn Jordan won the event in 1:38:75, another high school record.
The next two to advance to states individually were Gowetski and Philbrick in the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke, respectively.
"JJ is a ninth grader and was very close to the meet record, which is held by a Meadville girl. She may drop a couple tenths of a second at states and break our record," Coppelli said. "Olivia actually tied the meet record last year so we are hoping for a best time from her at states."
Gowetski swam the freestyle in 52.88 while Philbrick won the backstroke in 57.28.
"I met my time goals for the relays, but I was hoping my backstroke would be a little faster. I'm still happy with my time though," Philbrick said. "My goal at the state meet is to place. I don't care if its 8th, but I wanna place."
"I didn't exactly hit my time goals, but I wanted to place first and qualify for states so I'm pretty happy," Gowetski added. "It's really difficult once you get to AAA states because there are so many big schools and it can be tough to place. I'm hoping to go in and hit some good times."
Rounding out the day for the Bulldogs was the girls 400 freestyle relay. Again, it was the team of Bloss, Gowetski, Jordan and Philbrick to bring home the gold medal. The four turned in a time of 3:38:10, only 0.02 off a longstanding school record from 1977.
On the girls side, Bloss, Gowetski, Jordan, Philbrick and Cheney will advance to the state meet. Bloss, Gowetski and Philbrick won four gold medals on the day. Jordan secured two and Cheney added one.
As a team, the girls came in third with 218 points. McDowell won with 414.
"Those relays really relied on Brielle's breaststroke split and Jaidyn's split was great too," Coppelli said. "They may be under the radar in individual events, but they really stepped up for the team. The program is in good hands because of all those girls. All the relay teams will return next year."
On the boys side, the team placed second with 221 points behind McDowell's 398.
Merchbaker won two individual gold medals on the day. His third gold was in the 200 medley relay with Bosco, Johnson and Cummings.
"Sadly we lose Josh next year as he will be off to some lucky college," Coppelli said. "I expected him to be great today and he was. Anybody that bets against him will lose their money, especially if he knows you bet against him. He steps up when he has to."
In the District 10 diving competition held Saturday, Feb. 27, Charlie Minor was the only AAA boy in the event. Minor won with a score of 297.95 and will advance to the state competition.
All in all, nine Bulldogs swimmers and one diver will advance to the state meet at Cumberland High school on March 20.