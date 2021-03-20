Josh Merchbaker is competing in his third PIAA swimming championship today and has a chance to accomplish a major goal of his — join his late mother as a state champion.
Merchbaker, 17, grew up in the pool and swam in his first race when he was 3-years-old at the Meadville YMCA for the Myst Makos. He switched to the Franklin YMCA when he was seven or eight and has competed with the Franklin Flyers ever since.
Merchbaker, who is a member of the Meadville swim team, realized he was talented in the pool before he was 10.
“I was winning a lot of races and qualifying for districts when I was about nine and that’s when I realized I was pretty good. Through 11 and 12 I was still pretty good but at 13 I hit puberty late so I got behind,” Merchbaker said. “It ended up being a rough year for me because kids I used to destroy were really putting me to shame. I almost stopped swimming because it wasn’t fun for me that year. Then I hit my growth spurt, came back, and I’ve loved it ever since.”
The Cochranton native is the latest in his family to find success in the pool. His brother, D.J. Merchbaker, is a senior at Allegheny College and competes on the swim team. He also has two cousins, Maddie and Nolan Songer, that swam at Sharon High School and now compete at University of Maryland Baltimore County and Clarion, respectively.
The matriarch of swimming in the family was Christine Merchbaker (Nelson). She won the 100 yard backstroke in 1988 in 59.31 seconds before swimming at Virginia Tech. She passed away in 2019.
“It was hard to get in the pool for a little bit, but once I got back it has sort of motivated me even more to win states because she won when she was in high school. States has always been a goal of mine, so her passing enhanced my goal a bit,” Merchbaker said. “Winning states would be something we can share still.
“It was and has been a huge motivator. It also brought me a lot closer with the other swimmers because she was an assistant coach for them so we all got pretty close. It’s been nice to have a second family in the swim team.”
Merchbaker is close to his goal. He is seeded third in the 50-yard freestyle at 20.71 seconds. The first seed is only 0.22 seconds ahead of him.
“I feel really good. I know I’m good enough to be there and I have a chance of winning so I’m ready to go,” Merchbaker said. “I didn’t feel good at the district meet and the (Cathedral) Prep pool isn’t the fastest so I’m hoping for another time drop. If I don’t win, I will be OK with medaling because AAA states is very competitive.”
As a sophomore at states, Merchbaker competed in the 200 medley relay, 200 individual medley and 400 freestyle relay, not making the finals in any event. Last year, he competed in the 200 medley relay and 100 butterfly. He finished 10th in the butterfly.
“I got very psyched out my sophomore year. I was in the pool for warmups and there was like 200 kids in there with me, so I was fighting for a lane to warmup in. It really took me out of it because I was thinking about how many fast kids were there and that I wasn’t fast enough to be there,” Merchbaker said. “Last year I got 10th and almost medaled and I got some compliments. I thought, ‘Im good enough to be here. I’ll be alright.’”
Entering the final meet of his high school career, Merchbaker feels mentally and physically ready.
The Meadville swim team has been gradually lowering practice intensity to ensure swimmers are full of energy for the meet. Merchbaker also gets extra preparation by getting routine massages and staying as hydrated as possible.
“I usually do some visualization as well. I used to write my goal time on the ceiling before bed, but I’ve stopped doing that so much this year because I used to psych myself out and get too nervous,” Merchbaker said. “In Psychology we’re learning that a little anxiety is good, but too much can be detrimental. A big thing for me is I don’t like to talk to people before my race because it makes me more nervous. I plug my headphones in and listen to very loud music and try to focus.”
After today’s meet, Merchbaker will move to the baseball diamond. He is a pitcher and outfielder for the Cochranton Cardinals.
As a sophomore, he posted a .317 batting average and scored eight runs. His junior season did not happen because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Merchbaker intends on swimming at the collegiate level, but has not committed to a university yet. Beyond forcing his junior baseball season to cancel, the pandemic has seriously impaired his recruitment process.
“I got into the recruitment process pretty late. I planned on starting after the state meet last year, but then everything got shut down,” Merchbaker said. “It’s hard to contact coaches or go anywhere right now. Division I schools still aren’t allowing visits and I want to get some visits in before I pick a school to go to.”
Regardless of which school Merchbaker selects, he plans to major in either pre-med or some type of engineering. When he does make a decision, he knows his father, Doug, will support him along the way.
“I just want people to know how much my dad does for me. He really helps me out,” Merchbaker said. “He puts up with me and always does what I ask or need and I really appreciate that.”