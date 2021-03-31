INDIANAPOLIS — Gonzaga’s quest for perfection hit no hurdles Tuesday night against Southern California.
For the second consecutive NCAA Tournament game, the No. 1 overall seed never trailed — rolling to an 85-66 victory over the sixth-seeded Trojans and winning the West Regional to earn their second Final Four appearance.
“We all played together as a unit, and it was so much fun,” Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs said. “I’ve loved every minute of this journey, and we’re not done yet.”
Drew Timme led another balanced attack for the Bulldogs (30-0) with 23 points, and Gonzaga finished with three players in double figures.
It was 17-4 less than six minutes into the first half, and the Trojans only briefly got the deficit into single digits the rest of the way. Gonzaga led 49-30 at halftime, forcing seven turnovers and scoring 15 points in transition.
Stopping the Bulldogs from running was USC head coach Andy Enfield’s top goal. And though that was unsuccessful, the Trojans (25-8) came in with good reason to believe they could compete.
USC won its first three tournament games by an average of 21.3 points and held each opponent well below its season shooting percentage.
Like it has been all season, however, Gonzaga proved to be an exception to the rule. The Bulldogs shot 50 percent (33-of-66) from the field and got 21 assists with their usual exceptional ball movement.
Gonzaga was just as good at the other end, holding the Trojans to 38.7 percent shooting (24-of-62) with six steals and three blocked shots.
“We play together as a unit, man,” Suggs said. “We play for each other, and that’s what makes us so special, man.”
Suggs was the Bulldogs’ most complete player, falling just two assists short of a triple-double with 18 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists. Corey Kispert also had 18 points with eight rebounds.
Isaiah Mobley led four Trojans in double figures with 19 points and seven rebounds. Evan Mobley added 17 points and five boards, Drew Peterson had 13 points and six rebounds and Tahj Eaddy finished with 11 points.
But this one was never close.
“First of all, this is a really big thing, and Zags know how to celebrate,” Gonzaga coach Mark Few said. “I’ve got a lot of weaknesses, but one of my strengths is I know how to seize the moment and seize the day.”
There was a frightening moment early in the first half when referee Bert Smith fainted in the corner of the floor. Athletic trainers from both teams rushed to his aide, and Smith was alert as he was carted off the court.
The NCAA released a statement saying Smith was alert and stable was not transported to a medical facility.
“I was just shocked and scared for him, but I was every to stick my head in there and see that he was talking and coherent,” Few said. “Tried to say a quick prayer for him and wished him the best.”
Gonzaga will face the winner of the East Regional final between Michigan and UCLA in the national semifinals on Saturday.
The Bulldogs are looking to become the first undefeated national champion since 1975-76, but their focus remains squarely in the moment.
“We focus on getting 1 percent better every day, focusing on playing as a unit and reaching our potential,” Suggs said. “We’re squeezing every last bit of juice that we’ve got in the tank.”