TOWNVILLE — The Maplewood Tigers matched up with the Iroquois Braves for a Region 3 soccer girls soccer game at Townville Elementary School on Tuesday.
The game was a defensive grudge match with the Tigers coming away with a 2-0 win thanks to McKenzie Means’ fantastic footwork. Means scored the only two goals on the day.
The first half was a shootout but Means, a senior, broke away from the Iroquois pack to get the first and only goal of the first half.
In the second half, Means didn’t waste any time scoring her second and what ended up being the last goal on the day. She scored four minutes into the half off of an assist by Maya Marshall.
Means was dominant throughout the game shooting on goal ten times. Freshman Abigayl Zook showed that she will be a force to be reckoned with in the coming years, but the story of the day was Maplewood’s defense.
“Defense first mentality. We are playing a different structure that allows us a little bit of flexibility depending on what the other team is showing us and where their strengths are so we are able to adjust and I think we adjusted very well to them today,” Maplewood head coach Ted Eriksen said.
Senior goalkeeper Natalie Slagle earned a shutout with the help of her defense.
“I’m really hoping we don’t get shut down because I think this is the best we’ve ever been so I really want to play this one through,” Slagle said.
You don’t have to look hard to notice Slagle is a leader for this team calling out opposing players that need to be covered, defensive schemes and encouragement throughout the game to teammates. Today’s game marks her third straight shutout.
Watching defender Jordyn Pulaski and Slagle work together was like watching a great quarterback and wide receiver combo, knowing where each other is going to be and what they are going to do at all times. Pulaski went as far as tying Slagle’s shoe in a quick stoppage of the game.
“We really have the chemistry on the soccer field and we really get along well and work well with each other,” Slagle said.
“This is my 21st year coaching here and it’s always been just part of the culture. The girls stay close. They stay a team and play together and they’ve always been good at that. We have good leadership and our captains are good leaders. I think it’s just the nature of the program, we work at that team unity and communication,” Eriksen said. “Our big thing is that you’re here to play soccer, you’re here to be part of a team and that’s pretty much the way they go about it.
“These kids are a joy to coach. It keeps me coming back. I see development in younger players I really like. We’ll keep it going as long as we can.”
With the win, Maplewood advances to 3-1-1 on the season. The Tigers play again on Saturday when they look to defend home field against Wilmington.