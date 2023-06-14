The Meadville track and field team took home numerous accolades Tuesday as District 10 announced their region all-star teams for 2023.
Freshman Megan Puleio was named Region 3 Athlete of the Year and junior Nic Williams was named Region 3 Co-Athlete of the Year for the Bulldogs.
Puleio also took home first-team all-region accolades in the 800-meter run and 1,600-meter run. She was joined by teammates Jessie Aitken, Natalie Smith and Savannah Runyan in the first team 1,600-meter relay relay and Camryn Guffey, Abby Knapka and Maria Megill-Herrera in the 3,200-meter relay.
Aitken also won first-team all-region in the 200-meter dash and shared a all-star nod in the 400-meter relay with Tatum Gorney, Marlaya McCoy and Sydney Burchard.
Burchard took a first-team all-star award in the 100-meter dash. McCoy was first-team in the 200 and a second-team in the 100. Marley Rodax also took home a first-team all-star nod in the 100-meter hurdles.
Kennedy Gunn, Laci Carlson, Tatum Gorney and Jordyn Bean were all named second-team all-stars in 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles and pole vault, respectively.
For the boys, Williams received first-team all-star honors in both the 100 and 400. He also joined Alex Kinder, Dontae Burnett and Khalon Simmons as first-team all-stars in the 400-meter relay.
Simmons was awarded to the first team in triple jump, and Charlie Minor in pole vault.
Burnett and Simmons also took home second-team honors in the 200 and long jump events, respectively. Max Dillaman was on the second-team in the 1,600.
Boys Track and Field All Region teams
REGION 1 ALL-STARS
FIRST TEAM
100: Haydin McLaughlin, Reynolds, sr.
200: Haydin McLaughlin, Reynolds, sr.
400: Danick Hinkson, Lakeview, jr.
800: Dennis Jones, West Middlesex, sr.
1,600: Colson Jenkins, Lakeview, sr.
3,200: Colson Jenkins, Lakeview, sr.
110 hurdles: Christian Snyder, West Middlesex, sr.
300 hurdles: Austin Haines, Lakeview, fr.
400 relay: Farrell – JeSean Boatwright (sr.), Jermaine Jackson (sr.), Julius Phillips (so.), Lamont Samuels (sr.)
1,600 relay: Lakeview – Blake Skiles (so.), Colson Jenkins (sr.), Ethan Williams (so.), Danick Hinkson (jr.)
3,200 relay: Lakeview – James Alexander (fr.), Austin Robinowitz (jr.), Ryker Harold (fr.), Colson Jenkins (sr.)
Triple jump: Benny Wilms, West Middlesex, jr.
Long jump: Lamont Samuels, Farrell, sr.
High jump: Ben Godfrey, Mercer, fr.
Pole vault: Solomon Glavach, Wilmington, sr.
Discus: Noah Schmitt, West Middlesex, jr.
Shot put: Maddox Snyder, Reynolds, fr.
Javelin: Maddox Snyder, Reynolds, fr.
SECOND TEAM
100: Lamont Samuels, Farell, sr.
200: Danick Hinkson, Lakeview, jr.
400: Luke Childers, Mercer, so.
800: Luke Childers, Mercer, so.
1,600: Luke Schneider, West Middlesex, jr.
3,200: Luke Schneider, West Middlesex, jr.
110 hurdles: Nate Haines, Mercer, sr.
300 hurdles: Christian Snyder, Lakeview, sr.
400 relay: Lakeview – Blake Skiles (so.), Austin Haines (fr.), Ethan Williams (so.), Danick Hinkson (jr.)
1,600 relay: Reynolds – Patrick Lee (so.), Troy DiGregorio (jr.), Parker Nay (fr.), Haydin McLaughlin (sr.)
3,200 relay: West Middlesex – Nick Varga (sr.), Zach Vorisek (fr.), Luke Schneider (jr.), Dennis Jones (sr.)
Triple jump: Deven Olson, Lakeview, sr.
Long jump: Haydin McLaughlin, Reynolds, sr.
High jump: Jacob Williams, Reynolds, sr.
High jump: Benny Wilms, West Middlesex, jr.
Pole vault: Nick Savolskis, Lakeview, so.
Discus: Sam Negrea, West Middlesex, sr.
Shot put: William Bruckner, Wilmington, jr.
Javelin: Deven Olson, Lakeview, sr.
Region champion – Lakeview
Region athlete of the year – Colson Jenkins, Lakeview
REGION 2 ALL-STARS
FIRST TEAM
100: Levi Prementine, Slippery Rock, jr.
200: Tyler Arblaster, Slippery Rock, jr.
400: Tyler Arblaster, Slippery Rock, jr.
800: M.J. Pottinger, Grove City, so.
1,600: M.J. Pottinger, Grove City, so.
3,200: M..J. Pottinger, Grove City, so.
110 hurdles: Levi Prementine, Slippery Rock, jr.
300 hurdles: Levi Prementine, Slippery Rock, jr.
400 relay: Slippery Rock – Dustin Joyce (so.), Trent Davey (jr.), Jesse Gahring (fr.), Eli Anderson (jr.)
1,600 relay: Slippery Rock – Sam Schwartz (jr.), Anthony Robare (sr.), Eli Anderson (jr.), Tyler Arblaster (jr.)
3,200 relay: Slippery Rock – Sam Schwartz (jr.), Viktor Zahn (jr.), Anthony Robare (sr.), Tyler Arblaster (jr.)
Triple jump: Jack Thomas, Commodore Perry, jr.
Long jump: Levi Prementine, Slippery Rock, jr.
High jump: Jack Thomas, Commodore Perry, jr.
Pole vault: Jacob Stucchio, Grove City, jr.
Discus: Hayden Landfair, Hickory, sr.
Shot put: Zach Hoehn, Slippery Rock, sr.
Javelin: Malachi Hyde, Greenville, jr.
SECOND TEAM
100: Peyton York, Grove City, so.
200: Trey Reznor, Grove City, sr.
400: Trey Reznor, Grove City, sr.
800: Anthony Robare, Slippery Rock, sr.
1,600: Josh Jones, Grove City, sr.
3,200: Isaiah Stauff, Grove City, so.
110 hurdles: Eli Anderson, Slippery Rock, jr.
300 hurdles: Eli Anderson, Slippery Rock, jr.
400 relay: Hickory – DayMar Trawick (sr.), Jamal Calhoun (fr.), Luke Nevil (jr.), Sebastian Bromley (fr.)
1,600 relay: Grove City – Gage Probst (jr.), Justy Brown (sr.), Isaac Dreves (jr.), Jonah Stucchio (fr.)
3,200 relay: Grove City – M.J. Pottinger (so.), Wyatt Shepson (jr.), Josh Jones (sr.), Gage Probst (jr.)
Triple jump: Dustin Joyce, Slippery Rock, so.
Long jump: Luca Bertolasio, Hickory, sr.
High jump: Mac Messer, Grove City, sr.
Pole vault: Jacosa Mitchell, Greenville, fr.
Pole vault: Nate Jesteadt, Slippery Rock, sr.
Discus: DeLathian Boanes, Grove City, fr.
Shot put: DeLathian Boanes, Grove City, fr.
Javelin: Daniel Mariacher, Grove City, fr.
Region champion – Grove City
Region athlete of the year – Levi Prementine, Slippery Rock
---
REGION 3 ALL-STARS
FIRST TEAM
100: Nic Williams, Meadville, jr.
200: Ethen Knox, Oil City, jr.
400: Nic Williams, Meadville, jr.
800: Jack Mumford, Oil City, jr.
1,600: Caleb Prettyman, Franklin,jr.
3,200: Caleb Prettyman, Franklin, jr.
110 hurdles: Blake Cook, Corry, fr.
300 hurdles: Bryson Watson, Franklin, jr.
400 relay: Meadville – Alex Kinder (sr.), Dontae Burnett (sr.), Khalon Simmons (sr.), Nic Williams (jr.)
1,600 relay: Corry – Judah Zinz (so.), Stephen Brady (sr.), Jeremy Saurwein (sr.), Zach Turben (so.)
3,200 relay: Franklin – Easton Adamczyk (jr.), Ethan Knapp (jr.), Jay Prettyman (so.), Caleb Prettyman (jr.)
Triple jump: Khalon Simmons, Meadville, sr.
Long jump: Gavin Stephens, Oil City, so.
High jump: Sawyer Cavelline, Oil City, jr.
Pole vault: Charlie Minor, Meadville, sr.
Discus: Cam Crocker, Oil City, sr.
Shot put: John Styborski, Corry, sr.
Javelin: Nolan Carey, Corry, so.
SECOND TEAM
100: Ethen Knox, Oil City, jr.
200: Dontae Burnett, Meadville, sr.
400: Zach Turben, Corry, so.
800: Easton Adamczyk, Franklin, jr.
1,600: Max Dillaman, Meadville, jr.
3,200: Ethan Knapp, Franklin, jr.
110 hurdles: Kaiden Shreve, Oil City, sr.
300 hurdles: Blake Cook, Corry, fr.
400 relay: Oil City – Ethen Knox (jr.), Isaiah Robinson (sr.), De'Vaughn Griffin (so.), Jake Hornbeck (sr.)
1,600 relay: Franklin – Camden Smith (so.), Bryson Watson (jr.), Ethan Knapp (jr.), Jay Prettyman (so.)
3,200 relay: Corry – Judah Zinz (so.), Stephen Brady (sr.), Tavon Kornikoski (jr.), Zach Turben (so.)
Triple jump: Mason Savitz, Corry, so.
Long jump: Khalon Simmons, Meadville, sr.
High jump: Sayyid Donald, Oil City, jr.
High jump: Mason Savitz, Corry, so.
Pole vault: Trystin Boocks, Franklin, jr.
Pole vault: Gavin Donaldson, Titusville, jr.
Discus: Ethen Knox, Oil City, jr.
Shot put: Cam Crocker, Oil City, sr.
Javelin: Charlie Motter, Oil City, jr.
Region champion – Oil City
Region co-athletes of the year – Caleb Prettyman, Franklin and Nic Williams, Meadville
---
REGION 4 ALL-STARS
FIRST TEAM
100: Johnathan Morvay, Seneca, sr.
200: Johnathan Morvay, Seneca, sr.
400: Wesley Paris, Seneca, jr.
800: Michael Werner, Seneca, jr.
1,600: Michael Werner, Seneca, jr.
3,200: Zac Shumac, Seneca, sr.
110 hurdles: Ryan Miller, Seneca, sr.
300 hurdles: Ryan Miller, Seneca, sr.
400 relay: Youngsville – Ethan Beers (fr.), Koby Hendrickson (sr.), Talon Mesel (so.), Ethan Senz (sr.)
1,600 relay: Seneca – Shawn Renner (jr.), Wesley Paris (jr.), Johnathan Morvay (sr.), Anthony Buscemi (sr.)
3,200 relay: Seneca – Shawn Renner (jr.), Michael Werner (jr.), Gavin Bendig (jr.), Jed Brown (jr.)
Triple jump: Ryan Miller, Seneca, sr.
Long jump: Blake Myers, Youngsville, sr.
High jump: Blake Myers, Youngsville, sr.
Pole vault: Reed Yost, Seneca, jr.
Discus: Kevin Luce, Seneca, sr.
Shot put: Joe Pituch, Union City, jr.
Javelin: Aidan Grove, Seneca, jr.
SECOND TEAM
100: Ethan Senz, Youngsville, sr.
200: Ethan Best, Warren, sr.
400: Logan Harwood, Seneca, jr.
800: Jed Brown, Seneca, jr.
1,600: Sam Lindell, Warren, so.
3,200: Sam Lindell, Warren, so.
110 hurdles: Ethan Best, Warren, sr.
300 hurdles: Ethan Best, Warren, sr.
400 relay: Seneca – Ryan Miller (sr.), Wesley Paris (jr.), Johnathan Morvay (sr.), Anthony Buscemi (sr.)
1,600 relay: Warren – Ethan Best (sr.), Cameron Williams (so.), Sam Lindell (so.), John Corbett (jr.)
3,200 relay: Warren – Matt Sowa (jr.), Lucas Flatt (sr.), Corban Reinard (sr.), Sam Lindell (so.)
Triple jump: Blake Myers, Youngsville, sr.
Long jump: Parker Shene, Warren, jr.
High jump: Caden Rangel, Union City, jr.
Pole vault: Lucas Myer, Union City, fr.
Discus: Joe Pituch, Union City, jr.
Shot put: Dylan Ellenberger, Seneca, sr.
Javelin: Lucas Douvlos, Warren, jr.
Region champion – Seneca
Region athlete of the year – Ryan Miller, Seneca
---
REGION 5 ALL-STARS
FIRST TEAM
100: Camden Bryant, Mercyhurst Prep, jr.
200: Camden Bryant, Mercyhurst Prep, jr.
400: Kameron Chadsey, North East, sr.
800: Kameron Chadsey, North East, sr.
1,600: Aivan Vargas, North East, jr.
3,200: Logan Byerly, Harbor Creek, sr.
110 hurdles: Isaac Conners, Mercyhurst Prep, sr.
300 hurdles: Garett Skinner, Fort LeBoeuf, so.
400 relay: Mercyhurst Prep – Jeremiah Jones (sr.), Isaac Conners (sr.), Jason Ellman (jr.), Camden Bryant (jr.)
1,600 relay: North East – Aivan Vargas (jr.), Liam Kilgas (sr.), Lucas Boyd (sr.), Kameron Chadsey (sr.)
3,200 relay: North East – Aivan Vargas (jr.), Riley Kordes (sr.), Lucas Boyd (sr.), Kameron Chadsey (sr.)
Triple jump: Owen Kemp, North East, sr.
Long jump: Jason Ellman, Mercyhurst Prep, jr.
High jump: Noah Crozier, North East, jr.
Pole vault: Conner McChesney, Fort LeBoeuf, jr.
Discus: Nick Krahe, Harbor Creek, sr.
Shot put: Nick Krahe, Harbor Creek, sr.
Javelin: Andrew Hatton, Iroquois, sr.
SECOND TEAM
100: Jamari Curlett, North East, jr.
200: Jamari Curlett, North East, jr.
400: Jeremy Ganska, Mercyhurst Prep, jr.
800: Aivan Vargas, North East, jr.
1,600: Ben Schrumpf, Fort LeBoeuf, sr.
3,200: Ben Schrumpf, Fort LeBoeuf, sr.
110 hurdles: Garett Skinner, Fort LeBoeuf, so.
300 hurdles: Dominic Marino, Girard, sr.
400 relay: Girard – Stephen Foster (sr.), Logan Smith (sr.), Nolan Strong (jr.), Dominic Marino (sr.)
1,600 relay: Mercyhurst Prep – Jack Dana (so.), Jason Ellman (jr.), Craig Buckner (jr.), Jeremy Ganska (jr.)
3,200 relay: Fort LeBoeuf – Ben Schrumpf (sr.), Blake Glass (fr.), Bryce Byram (jr.), Jackson Bowers (jr.)
Triple jump: Geremiah Dell'omo, Girard, jr.
Long jump: Brandon Konieczki, Harbor Creek, sr.
High jump: Jeremy Frazao, Fairview, sr.
High jump: Boden Gushie, Harbor Creek, sr.
Pole vault: Connor Mahoney, Fairview, sr.
Pole vault: Rylan Wagner, Fairview, so.
Discus: Reid Courtwright, North East, sr.
Shot put: Austin Hallock, Fairview, sr.
Javelin: Mason Friedman, Fort LeBoeuf, fr.
Region champion – North East
Region athlete of the year – Kameron Chadsey, North East
REGION 6 ALL-STARS
FIRST TEAM
100: Benny Whitaker, McDowell, jr.
200: Kyle Birkmire, General McLane, sr.
400: Kendall Rodriguez, Cathedral Prep, jr.
800: Luke Brown, Cathedral Prep, sr.
1,600: Luke Brown, Cathedral Prep, sr.
3,200: Kamden Kramer, McDowell, so.
110 hurdles: Logan Anderson, General McLane, jr.
300 hurdles: Logan Anderson, General McLane, jr.
400 relay: General McLane – Grant Sherman (sr.), Jace Walls (sr.), Cooper Robson (jr.), Kyle Birkmire (sr.)
1,600 relay: Cathedral Prep – Michael McDonald (so.), Luke Brown (sr.), Taijoun Williams (so.), Kendall Rodriguez (jr.)
3,200 relay: McDowell – Christian Mattern (sr.), Nicolin Pierce (sr.), Deacon Pierce (fr.), Kamden Kramer (so.)
Triple jump: Ray Jackson, McDowell, sr.
Long jump: DaMario Crawford, Cathedral Prep, sr.
High jump: DaMario Crawford, Cathedral Prep, sr.
Pole vault: Bradon Schneider, Erie, sr.
Discus: Ryan Visosky, McDowell, sr.
Shot put: Ryan Visosky, McDowell, sr.
Javelin: Christian Santiago, McDowell, sr.
SECOND TEAM
100: Kyle Birkmire, General McLane, sr.
200: DaMario Crawford, Cathedral Prep, sr.
400: Bonheur Kitongo, Erie, jr.
800: Kamden Kramer, McDowell, so.
1,600: Kamden Kramer, McDowell, so.
3,200: Luke Brown, Cathedral Prep, sr.
110 hurdles: Avari Hannold, Erie, jr.
300 hurdles: Avari Hannold, Erie, jr.
400 relay: McDowell – Kameron Bastow (fr.), Ray Jackson (sr.), Leo Whitaker (jr.), Benny Whitaker (jr.)
1,600 relay: McDowell – Nicolin Pierce (sr.), Deacon Pierce (fr.), Findley Lincoln (so.), Kamden Kramer (so.)
3,200 relay: General McLane – Kyle Cousins (sr.), Ethan Webb (jr.), Elliott Webb (jr.), PJ Berger (sr.)
Triple jump: Tahjmere Mogan, Erie, jr.
Long jump: Ray Jackson, McDowell, sr.
High jump: Nick DeSanto, McDowell, sr.
Pole vault: Ashton Sharma, Cathedral Prep, so.
Discus: Dillon Mayer, General McLane, sr.
Shot put: Jessie Stempka, General McLane, sr.
Javelin: Magnus Lloyd, General McLane, jr.
Region champion – McDowell
Region tri-athletes of the year – Luke Brown, Cathedral Prep; Christian Santiago, McDowell; Ryan Visosky, McDowell
The all-region teams and athletes of the year are submitted by the head coaches.
Girls Track and Field All Region Teams
REGION 1 ALL-STARS
FIRST TEAM
100: Lydia Reed, Lakeview, sr.
200: Lydia Reed, Lakeview, sr.
400: Lydia Reed, Lakeview, sr.
800: Willow Myers, Mercer, sr.
1,600: Willow Myers, Mercer, sr.
3,200: Willow Myers, Mercer, sr.
100 hurdles: Laci Redfoot, Lakeview, sr.
300 hurdles: Laci Redfoot, Lakeview, sr.
400 relay: Sharpsville – Macie Steiner (so.), Savannah Hassan (so.), Riley Tighe (jr.), Tamya Hubbard (jr.)
1,600 relay: Lakeview – Kady Alexander (sr.), Laci Redfoot (sr.), Kendall Emmert (fr.), Lydia Reed (sr.)
3,200 relay: Lakeview – Kady Alexander (sr.), Emmy Raymond (so.), Amber Woods (so.), Kendall Emmert (fr.)
Triple jump: Grace Bresnan, Reynolds, jr.
Long jump: Grace Bresnan, Reynolds, jr.
High jump: Erika McGowan, Lakeview, sr.
Pole vault: Erika McGowan, Lakeview, sr.
Discus: Kyndra Seddon, Lakeview, so.
Shot put: Phoebe Wilson, West Middlesex, so.
Javelin: Zoey Seidle, Mercer, so.
SECOND TEAM
100: Ja.Niya Daniel, Farrell, fr.
200: Maya Jeckavitch, Wilmington, fr.
400: Maya Jeckavitch, Wilmington, fr.
800: Anna Sophia Viccari, West Middlesex, fr.
1,600: Anna Sophia Viccari, West Middlesex, fr.
3,200: Anna Sophia Viccari, West Middlesex, fr.
100 hurdles: Jordan Redfoot, Lakeview, jr.
300 hurdles: Jordan Redfoot, Lakeview, jr.
400 relay: Lakeview – Laci Redfoot (sr.), Kelsey Seddon (sr.), Kady Alexander (sr.), Jordan Redfoot (jr.)
1,600 relay: Wilmington – Emma Mason (sr.), Sarah Deiter (jr.), Lucy Wallace (fr.), Maya Jeckavitch (fr.)
3,200 relay: West Middlesex – Lia Bartholomew (sr.), Hannah Grable (sr.), Ella Bartholomew (so.), Anna Sophia Viccari (fr.)
Triple jump: Ava Murcko, Reynolds, fr.
Long jump: Ava Murcko, Reynolds, fr.
High jump: Jordan Redfoot, Lakeview, jr.
Pole vault: Genevieve Glavach, Wilmington, fr.
Pole vault: Sarah Thomas, Wilmington, sr.
Discus: Bayleigh Miller, Wilmington, jr.
Shot put: Makayla Sciullo, Lakeview, so.
Javelin: Susi Shetler, Lakeview, sr.
Region champion – Lakeview
Region athlete of the year – Lydia Reed, Lakeview
REGION 2 ALL-STARS
FIRST TEAM
100: Josslyn Hancock, Hickory, fr.
200: Jennifer Wilson, Grove City, fr.
400: Abbey Nichols, Grove City, sr.
800: Josie Jones, Grove City, fr.
1,600: Karis McElhaney, Greenville, so.
3,200: Karis McElhaney, Greenville, so.
100 hurdles: Ondrea Young, Sharon, so.
300 hurdles: Abbey Nichols, Grove City, sr.
400 relay: Hickory – Zamyra Smith (so.), Cecilia Perman (so.), Myah Burns (jr.), Josslyn Hancock (fr.)
1,600 relay: Greenville – Reese Risavi (sr.), Karis McElhaney (so.), Josie Lewis (sr.), Peyton Davis (so.)
3,200 relay: Greenville – Peyton Davis (so.), Josie Lewis (sr.), Karis McElhaney (so.), Sarah Daly (sr.)
Triple jump: Abbey Nichols, Grove City, sr.
Long jump: Julia Coffaro, Slippery Rock, sr.
High jump: Rylee Gorrell, Grove City, sr.
Pole vault: Emersyn Hruska, Hickory, fr.
Discus: Jess Miklos, Hickory, jr.
Shot put: Maggie Goodlin, Greenville, so.
Javelin: Natalie Double, Slippery Rock, sr.
SECOND TEAM
100: Jennifer Wilson, Grove City, fr.
200: Ondrea Young, Sharon, so.
400: Jillian White, Hickory, so.
800: Ashley Ragan, Slippery Rock, fr.
1,600: Josie Jones, Grove City, fr.
3,200: Josie Jones, Grove City, fr.
100 hurdles: Ali Popovec, Slippery Rock, jr.
300 hurdles: Ondrea Young, Sharon, so.
400 relay: Slippery Rock – Reagan Yova (fr.), Lexi Plesakov (fr.), Aiva Reich (so.), Julia Coffaro (sr.)
1,600 relay: Grove City – Abbey Nichols (sr.), Josie Jones (fr.), Savannah Pottinger (sr.), Alayna Bishop (sr.)
3,200 relay: Slippery Rock – Ashley Ragan (fr.), Tessa Szymanski (so.), Raely FaJohn (so.), Halie Halberg (so.)
Triple jump: Julia Coffaro, Slippery Rock, sr.
Long jump: Elizabeth Kent, Hickory, sr.
High jump: Laila Hackwelder, Slippery Rock, sr.
Pole vault: Elise DiFrischia, Slippery Rock, so.
Discus: Delani Berkson, Sharon, sr.
Shot put: Jess Miklos, Hickory, jr.
Javelin: Ella Tokar, Greenville, fr.
Region champion – Grove City
Region athlete of the year – Abbey Nichols, Grove City
REGION 3 ALL-STARS
FIRST TEAM
100: Sydney Burchard, Meadville, sr.
200: Marlaya McCoy, Meadville, so.
400: Camryn Fox, Corry, jr.
800: Megan Puleio, Meadville, fr.
1,600: Megan Puleio, Meadville, fr.
3,200: Jordyn Fox, Corry, so.
100 hurdles: Marley Rodax, Meadville, so.
300 hurdles: Delaney Nickerson, Corry, so.
400 relay: Meadville – Tatum Gorney (so.), Marlaya McCoy (so.), Jessie Aitkens (sr.), Sydney Burchard (sr.)
1,600 relay: Meadville – Jessie Aitken (sr.), Natalie Smith (so.), Savannah Runyan (fr.), Megan Puleio (fr.)
3,200 relay: Meadville – Camryn Guffey (jr.), Abby Knapka (sr.), Maria Megill-Herrera (fr.), Megan Puleio (fr.)
Triple jump: Ariel Adams, Titusville, so.
Long jump: Camryn Fox, Corry, so.
High jump: Baine Snyder, Oil City, sr.
High jump: Kallie Smith, Oil City, jr.
High jump: Olivia Rondinelli, Franklin, so.
High jump: Aubrey Chase, Corry, so.
Pole vault: Baine Snyder, Oil City, sr.
Discus: Lindsey Hasbrouck, Corry, so.
Shot put: Amber Auer, Titusville, sr.
Javelin: Lindsey Hasbrouck, Corry, so.
SECOND TEAM
100: Marlaya McCory, Meadville, so.
200: Jessie Aitken, Meadville, sr.
400: Lexi Scholar, Corry, so.
800: Camryn Fox, Corry, jr.
1,600: Nadalie Latchaw, Franklin, jr.
3,200: Isabela Griffin, Franklin, fr.
100 hurdles: Kennedy Gunn, Meadville, sr.
300 hurdles: Laci Carlson, Meadville, sr.
400 relay: Oil City – Chayse Skinner (jr.), Nicki Petro (so.), Meghan Flinchbaugh (jr.), Kallie Smith (jr.)
1,600 relay: Titusville – Emma Wilson (jr.), Carly Moon (sr.), Addison Burleigh (fr.), Anna Mehlenbacher (so.)
3,200 relay: Corry – Jordan Fox (so.), Teya Bailey (sr.), Lexi Scholar (jr.), Haeleigh Bayle (so.)
Triple jump: Camryn Fox, Corry, jr.
Long jump: Ariel Adams, Titusville, so.
High jump: Kallie Smith, Oil City, jr.
Pole vault: Tatum Gorney, Meadville, so.
Pole vault: Jordyn Bean, Meadville, jr.
Discus: Mallory Dahlgren, Corry, so.
Shot put: Mallory Dahlgren, Corry, so.
Javelin: Aubrey Chase, Corry, so.
Region champion – Meadville
Region athlete of the year – Megan Puleio, Meadville
REGION 4 ALL-STARS
FIRST TEAM
100: Lindsay Madigan, Warren, so.
200: Lilly Newton, Warren, fr.
400: Lilly Newton, Warren, fr.
800: Allie Gladitz, Seneca, so.
1,600: Shyann Rulander, Warren, sr.
3,200: Shyann Rulander, Warren, sr.
100 hurdles: Angel Troutman, Seneca, fr.
300 hurdles: Morgan Wilhelm, Seneca, jr.
400 relay: Warren – Lilly Newton (fr.), Laney Gatto (jr.), Gracie Gatto (sr.), Lindsay Madigan (so.)
1,600 relay: Seneca – Olivia Pikiewicz (so.), Olivia Paris (fr.), Morgan Wilhelm (jr.), Mackenzie Nelson (jr.)
3,200 relay: Seneca – Ashley Post (jr.), Olivia Pikiewicz (so.), Mackenzie Nelson (jr.), Allie Gladitz (so.)
Triple jump: Lindsay Madigan, Warren, so.
Long jump: Angel Troutman, Seneca, fr.
High jump: Lilly Newton, Warren, fr.
Pole vault: Laney Gatto, Warren, jr.
Discus: Mackenzie Dunn, Eisenhower, sr.
Shot put: Mackenzie Dunn, Eisenhower, sr.
Javelin: Jenna Kophazy, Warren, fr.
SECOND TEAM
100: Riley Robinault, Youngsville, fr.
200: Maddie Nosel, Warren, fr.
400: Mackenzie Nelson, Seneca, jr.
800: Ashley Post, Seneca, jr.
1,600: Ashley Post, Seneca, jr.
3,200: Morgan Alexander, Warren, fr.
100 hurdles: Morgan Wilhelm, Seneca, jr.
300 hurdles: Jessica Messenger, Union City, sr.
400 relay: Seneca – Sage Slowikowski (sr.), Morgan Wilhelm (jr.), Morgan Parmeter (sr.), Aubrey Hammill (jr.)
1,600 relay: Warren – Gracie Gatto (sr.), Tori McMichael (jr.), Alexia Bowers (jr.), Lilly Newton (fr.)
3,200 relay: Warren – Ryleigh Bowers (fr.), Shyann Rulander (sr.), Morgan Alexander (fr.), Kaelin Hatfield (jr.)
Triple jump: Maddie Grieco, Union City, jr.
Long jump: Riley Robinault, Youngsville, fr.
High jump: Riley Robinault, Youngsville, fr.
Pole vault: Sophia Martin, Eisenhower, so.
Discus: Joyce O'Neal, Seneca, sr.
Shot put: Logan Grove, Eisenhower, sr.
Javelin: Sophia Martin, Eisenhower, so.
Region champion – Warren
Region athlete of the year – Lilly Newton, Warren
REGION 5 ALL-STARS
FIRST TEAM
100: Aubrey Easterling, Mercyhurst Prep, so.
200: Alena Urbanowicz, Fort LeBoeuf, fr.
400: Isabel Owens, Fairview, jr.
800: Isabel Owens, Fairview, jr.
1,600: Isabel Owens, Fairview, jr.
3,200: Addison Pettis, Northwestern, fr.
100 hurdles: Ella Corritore, Fort LeBoeuf, jr.
300 hurdles: Samantha Zank, Harbor Creek, sr.
400 relay: Fort LeBoeuf – Mackenzie Marsh (fr.), Ella McGowan (jr.), Emily Samluk (jr.), Alena Urbanowicz (fr.)
1,600 relay: Northwestern – Myra Asmondy (fr.), Chloe Yazembiak (jr.), Vivian Reilly (jr.), Evelyn Clark (fr.)
3,200 relay: Fairview – Lulu Riesenberg (jr.), Maggie Bolla (jr.), Sophia Otteni (jr.), Isabel Owens (jr.)
Triple jump: Sara Gennuso, Fairview, sr.
Long jump: Sara Gennuso, Fairview, sr.
High jump: Sara Gennuso, Fairview, sr.
High jump: Ella Corritore, Fort LeBoeuf, jr.
Pole vault: Lainey Labruzzo, North East, so.
Discus: Mallory Brinling, Fairview, sr.
Shot put: Mallory Brinling, Fairview, sr.
Javelin: Delaney Prather, North East, sr.
SECOND TEAM
100: Ana Super, Girard, sr.
200: Chloe Yazembiak, Northwestern, jr.
400: Chloe Yazembiak, Northwestern, jr.
800: Evelyn Clark, Northwestern, fr.
1,600: Addison Pettis, Northwestern, fr.
3,200: Devyn Agnello, Girard, so.
100 hurdles: Gigi Gaston, North East, so.
300 hurdles: Myra Asmondy, Northwestern, fr.
400 relay: Mercyhurst Prep – Aubrey Easterling (so.), Ireland Kaercher (so.), Milly Pierce (jr.), Haisy Pierce (fr.)
1,600 relay: Mercyhurst Prep – Aubrey Easterling (so.), Molly Taylor (so.), Milly Pierce (jr.), Ella Harrington (sr.)
3,200 relay: Northwestern – Addison Pettis (fr.), Delaney Pettis (fr.), Emily Clark (jr.), Evelyn Clark (fr.)
Triple jump: Hailey Corritore, Fort LeBoeuf, jr.
Long jump: Evelyn Clark, Northwestern, fr.
High jump: Ana Super, Girard, sr.
Pole vault: Brooke Verdecchia, Fort LeBoeuf, jr.
Discus: Tessa Bemiss, North East, jr.
Shot put: Kelsie Skinner, Fort LeBoeuf, jr.
Javelin: Emily Samluk, Fort LeBoeuf, jr.
Region champion – Fort LeBoeuf
Region athlete of the year – Isabel Owens, Fairview
REGION 6 ALL-STARS
FIRST TEAM
100: Dara Fallon, McDowell, sr.
200: Dara Fallon, McDowell, sr.
400: Kendel Clark, McDowell, sr.
800: Lauren Raimy, Cathedral Prep, jr.
1,600: Sarah Clark, Cathedral Prep, sr.
3,200: Sarah Clark, Cathedral Prep, sr.
100 hurdles: Tamya Larkin, Erie, jr.
300 hurdles: Tamya Larkin, Erie, jr.
400 relay: McDowell – Dara Fallon (sr.), Alexa Sargent (sr.), Kendel Clark (sr.), Gracyn Farr (sr.)
1,600 relay: Cathedral Prep – Lauren Raimy (jr.), Fina Bannister (fr.), Regina Torrance (jr.), Tori Mayes (sr.)
3,200 relay: Cathedral Prep – Sarah Teed (so.), Sarah Clark (sr.), Anne-Catherine Brown (fr.), Allison Bender (so.)
Triple jump: Joslyn Schnell, McDowell, jr.
Long jump: Joslyn Schnell, McDowell, jr.
High jump: Kaylin Laird, Cathedral Prep, jr.
Pole vault: Mary Stravinsky, McDowell, sr.
Discus: Lauryn Guild, General McLane, sr.
Shot put: Mia Shaughnessy, Cathedral Prep, jr.
Javelin: Caroline Lewis, McDowell, jr.
SECOND TEAM
100: Gracyn Farr, McDowell, sr.
200: Alexa Sargent, McDowell, sr.
400: Kayley McCall, Cathedral Prep, fr.
800: Allison Bender, Cathedral Prep, so.
1,600: Lauren Raimy, Cathedral Prep, jr.
3,200: Hannah Palmer, McDowell, so.
100 hurdles: Sanaya Thurston, Erie, fr.
300 hurdles: Cecelia Campbell, Cathedral Prep, sr.
400 relay: Erie – Alivia Mendralla (jr.), Korryn Barnett-Johnson (jr.), Jayla Bolden (fr.), Aa'Neisseya Young (so.)
1,600 relay: General McLane – Jane Howard (so.), Casie Chorney (fr.), Libby Opp (so.), Haley Dunham (sr.)
3,200 relay: McDowell – Hannah Palmer (so.), Hayden Palmer (fr.), Grace Faulkner (fr.), Sam Clemente (so.)
Triple jump: Lora Nikolova, McDowell, fr.
Long jump: Kira McCorkle, McDowell, so.
High jump: Jessica Hetz, McDowell, sr.
Pole vault: Sophia Ginader, McDowell, so.
Discus: Emily Wismer, General McLane, sr.
Shot put: Lauryn Guild, General McLane, sr.
Javelin: D'Annah Davis, Erie, sr.
Region champion – McDowell
Region co-athletes of the year – Sarah Clark, Cathedral Prep; Joslyn Schnell, McDowell
The all-region teams and athletes of the year are submitted by the head coaches.
