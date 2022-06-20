Meadville boys volleyball outside hitter Julian Jones won Region 1 Co-Player of the Year after District 10 released its all region teams on Sunday. Jones shared the honor with Erie First Christian outside hitter Octavian Sperry.
Jones wasn’t the only Bulldog named to the region team. Setter Caden Mealy and outside hitter Jackson Decker also made first team while middle hitter Cameron Schleicher was selected to the second team. Jones, Mealy, Decker and Schleicher were a vital part of a Bulldogs team that finished 20-1 and won its third consecutive District 10 2A championship this season. The Bulldogs eventually fell to Lower Dauphin in five sets in the state championship. While Decker has one more year left of volleyball, Jones, Mealy, Schleicher and the rest of the senior class ended their careers with a 59-2 record, three district titles two silver medals and one gold medal in 2019.
Meadville wasn’t the only Crawford County team that was represented in the all-region teams. Overall, Cochranton had five players between the two teams. Libero Andrew Custead, middle hitter Louden Gledhill and outside hitter Kyle Hoffman received first team honors while setter Greyson Jackson and middle hitter Chase Miller made the second team. The Cardinals ended their season with a record of 14-6 after losing to Meadville in the state semifinals. It was only the second time in program history that the Cardinals made it that far in a state tournament.
Saegertown was also well-represented in the all-region teams. Of the three players selected, two Panthers made first team: outside hitter Jaden Wilkins and opposite Conrad Williams. Libero Sam Hetrick was picked for the second team. Saegertown saw its season end after losing in the District 10 semifinals to Cochranton.
