The Meadville YMCA Twisters gymnastics team competed at the YMCA National Gymnastics Championships with about 4,000 gymnasts in Cincinnati, Ohio, from June 21 to 25 and returned home with 39 medals.
Returning with all-around medals were Keely Dale, Jemma Wakefield, Alivia Stivanson, Kenzie Edwards, Brayleigh Hunter and Kenley Tautin. Dale and Tautin each won first-place medals while Hoegerl took second.
A total of 15 Twisters were event medal winners; Jemma Wakefield, Jane Artice, Myla Miller, Kileyann Hoegerl, Aylin Rhoades, Kennedy Baker, Lyla Bowes, Abby Merritt, Georgie Artice, Maleigha Jolly, Keely Dale, Alivia Stivanson, Brooke Hoegerl, Carley Mosbacher and Kenley Tautin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.