The Meadville girls soccer team has had a tough year (4-11) and was coming off a taxing loss to Bradford, but you wouldn’t have known it if you caught a glimpse of their game against Region 6 rival Oil City.
The Bulldogs won in dominant fashion to the tune of 9-0.
The Bulldogs scored all nine of their goals in the first half. Team captains and seniors Phoebe Templin and Addie Phillis particularly had control of each level of the game.
One would take it from midfield, pass it to the other and before you knew what was happening the other was passed her defender making it just her and the goalie, with Meadville winning that matchup most of the day. They looked like they had played together their whole lives — because they have.
“I’ve played with Addie since I was five years old so we just connect on a different level. I know how to play with her so we can zig-zag right to the goal. We have worked so much on crossing so that the outside player can finish right when she crosses,” half of the “soccer besties” duo Templin said.
Templin had three goals and three assists, while Phillis had two goals and two assists.
“Soccer is a game of space. The phrase is realizing pressure when you see everyone clumped on one side you should be looking to go to the opposite side of the field there’s a swing movement whether it’s the defense or through your midfield. That is what we are not doing, we are not swinging the ball and getting it to the other side,” Meadville head coach Jim Miller said. “In the past, Addie has always been on the outside and we would find Addie from one side to the other using that swing movement or we had strong enough legs to get across. A little more patience and we still might have a playoff win in us.”
Miller knows that his two stellar seniors can’t do it all themselves as they head into the playoffs.
“Phoebe and Addie are good, they need to distribute that ball you can’t rely on them because it’s real easy for teams to shut them down,” Miller said. “Then it’s up to the other players.”
Warren has beaten Meadville in the 3A District 10 finals the last two years. The Meadville players remember and they are hoping for a different outcome this time around.
“We played Warren (in the playoffs) and we lost to them in the finals the last two years. We are just trying to play together as a team, try our best because we know we can beat them if everyone comes together and plays their best,” Templin said. “Last time we played them we didn’t have all our players and didn’t play very well. They think it’s going to be an easy game going into it and that’s what we are trying to make them think so we can go in hard at them right away and score and get them off their feet.”
Coach Miller echoes his player’s sentiments.
“Warren is a team we feel, even though we lost to them the last time 11-2, but we had twelve players because of Covid. That was misleading the first time we played them down there it was 5-2. We know we stand a chance against them,” Miller said. “That’s what’s keeping us going. We want to visit again.”
On Meadville struggles this season, Miller said, “We show signs of greatness of being able to play but then all of the sudden we make a mistake and we spend the next 10 minutes reeling from that and trying to build back up. These seniors here it’s really tough for them because they have only known winning seasons.
“I understand what it’s like to lose but I also understand what it’s like to win and that’s what the seniors are used to. They are learning humility this season. They take that as a life lesson, you are not above defeat, defeat is always looming, it’s how you respond, you get knocked down, you get back up and you keep fighting. I have faith in these girls. We are going to finish strong this year. I like it, we will see how they respond.”
Meadville plays Sharpsville on Friday.