Meadville served well, ran the offense effectively and didn’t allow General McLane’s height to be a factor. The result was a 3-0 (25-20, 25-20, 25-21) sweep at Meadville Area Senior High School’s House of Thrills on Thursday.
Head coach Tim Schleicher was happy with his team’s performance after a loss on Monday and a sloppy win on Tuesday.
“Serving was a big problem Tuesday and last night we got in the gym and really focused on it. I was happy to see we served much better tonight. That was big,” Schleicher said. “They have some big, long, athletic, strong players — so you have to try to make teams as predictable as you can. Even then, it’s hard to deal with.
“I also thought we passed much better than Monday and Tuesday. That’s really important so we have options on offense. We want to put up a good ball and go take a swing.”
After a slow start in the opening set, the Lady Bulldogs rallied from a 12-6 deficit. Meadville grabbed the lead 17-16 and didn’t look back. Ellie Kellick had a pair of kills to give her team set point and a General McLane error put Meadville out front 1-0 in the match.
Meadville kept momentum on its side and rolled to a 19-8 lead in the second. Setter Elliott Schleicher repeatedly put passes on the money to Emma Parks and Kendall Mealy.
“Elliott does a good job of getting them the ball where they need it — they’re still figuring that out — but she does a good job of putting them in situations where they can take that big swing,” Schleicher said. “Kendall does a great job. She played well tonight and Emma played well as always. We need them to do that. Your outside hitters need to score for you and they did that tonight.”
General McLane mounted a rally but failed to complete the comeback and gave the Bulldogs a 2-0 match lead.
In the third set, Parks and General McLane’s Lilian Mook traded big kills for their respective teams. Neither team controlled the set until Meadville went up 20-16. The Lady Lancers couldn’t keep up down the stretch and Parks hammered her 22nd kill to end the match and clinch the sweep for Meadville.
Mealy ended with nine kills, aided by Schleicher’s 32 assists.
“I like that they’re both hitters. We’re working on them both being hitters, which means getting under the ball, going up and making a decision. We’re looking at hitting with more range too. Kendall has to be a bit more crafty than Emma, but it’s effective too. It’s almost like they’re opposites as our big hitters.”
Overall, the team had nine aces and only seven errors, off of 74 attempts. Mealy and Parks also paced the defense with 12 digs each. Sydney Holt added 11 digs.
With the win, Meadville is 5-1 overall and 2-0 in Region 5. The Lady Bulldogs have non-region wins against Harbor Creek and Fort LeBoeuf on the road and a Region 5 win against Cathedral Prep on the road.
“It’s hard to win on the road. If this match is at GM it may be longer or end differently. That’s why we schedule these teams. We want to be tested every night and work for every point. It forces you to make good habits,” Schleicher said. “We’ve had a really good start to the season and the region. We have a tournament on Saturday and we’ll keep working on things.”
Meadville plays at Erie High School on Tuesday.
