Several members of the Meadville Track and Field team were recognized as Region 3 all-stars on Thursday.
Among them was Khalon Simmons, who made first team in both the triple jump and long jump. Simmons qualified for states in both events, finishing third in long jump and 14th in triple jump. Simmons was also a part of the 400-meter relay that made first team along with Alex Kinder, Nic Williams and Konner Sayre. Kinder, Sayre and Williams also made second team in the 1,600-meter-relay along with Braden Costello.
Sayre also made first team in the 400-meter dash. Williams received second team honors in both the 100-meter and 200-meter dash.
Freshman Kellen Ball was also recognized in the first team in the high jump. Charlie Minor and Justice Esser received second team honors in the pole vault and shot put, respectively.
In the girls’ side, Sydney Burchard made the first team in the 200-meter dash. Burchard was also a member of the 400-meter relay team that received first honors along with Jordyn Bean, Marlaya McCoy and Jessie Aitken. Burchard was also selected to the second team in the 100-meter dash.
Riley Fronce also made second team in the 400-meter dash. Fronce also received second team honors as a member of the 1,600-meter relay team along with Aitken, Addie Phillis and Camryn Guffey. Guffey also made the second team in the 800-meter dash.
Freshman Marley Rodax also received second team honors in the 300-meter hurdles. Rodax finished second in the event during the District 10 championship.
The Meadville girls team shared the region championship with Corry and Warren.
