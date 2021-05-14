Meadville is hosting a lacrosse training clinic designed by Premier Lacrosse League athletes, with one in attendance.
The clinic is May 22 at Bender Field.
The training event is intended to maximize growth and education for all lacrosse players. There will be two training sessions divided by age. Sessions will focus on shooting, dodging, agility training, passing, defense, communication and lacrosse IQ development.
A youth session will take place from 1 to 2:30 p.m. The minimum age is seven and the maximum age is 14. The second session, for kids ages 13 to 18, will be from 2:30 to 4 p.m.
Ian MacKay, a midfielder with the Chaos Lacrosse Club, will be in attendance at the clinic. MacKay is an Ontario native and was a two-time All-American for the University of Vermont.
“Bringing in Ian MacKay will get the current players excited and getting instruction from a pro will stick with the boys,” Conneaut boys lacrosse head coach Todd Turner said. “Camps like these are great for firing up the current players in the area and we have shared the information with our players.”
Rob Schwab, Meadville boys lacrosse coach, hopes having a professional player in Meadville can help grow the sport.
“As we are trying to grow the sport, any possible way we can get players to be excited about playing and learn from a professional player is a good opportunity,” Schwab said. “It is very beneficial because the professional player will be able to show them the things you need to do in lacrosse to be the best player you can be. It will also keep the players interested and excited about the drills he runs and the clinic he puts on.”
The cost of a training session is $90. If anyone is interested in signing up or has any other questions, they are encouraged to email amanning@premierlacrosseleague.com.