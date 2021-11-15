The Meadville Bulldogs football team will host Juniata on Saturday at 3 p.m. for a Class 4A PIAA first round matchup.
Meadville beat General McLane 52-19 on Friday to win its second District 10 championship in program history. The win sends the team to the state playoffs. The last time Meadville was in the PIAA playoffs a Journey Brown-led team advanced to the state quarterfinals and lost to West Allegheny 47-20.
Juniata is the District 6 champion and beat University Prep 8-0 in overtime on Saturday in a PIAA subregional game.
Tickets will not be sold at the gate. To buy tickets visit PIAA.org.