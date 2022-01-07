The Meadville boys and girls swimming teams were back in action for the first time this year at the Meadville Area Recreation Complex. However, both teams lost as the boys fell to Cathedral Prep 119.50-34.50 and the girls dropped one to Villa Maria 124-54 on Thursday night.
Despite both teams losing, a few Bulldogs picked up some notable results during Thursday’s meet.
In event five, JJ Gowetski won the women’s 200 yard individual medley with a time of 2:12.96. Gowetski also won the women’s 500 yard freestyle with a time of 5:23.41 during event 15.
In event 6, Braden Bosco placed second in the men’s 200 yard individual medley with a time of 2:13.24. Bosco also finished in second in the 100 yard breaststroke with a time of 1:07.70 in event 22.
Olivia Philbrick won the women’s 50 yard freestyle in 25.98 seconds in event seven. Isaac Johnson finished tied for second with Charles Agresti of Cathedral Prep with a time of 23.44 seconds in the men’s 50 yard freestyle in event eight.
Philbrick went back at it in the women’s 100 yard butterfly, finishing in second place with a time of 1:03.71 in event 11. Johnson also placed in second in the men’s 100 yard butterfly with a time of 55.91 seconds in event 12.
Both teams won the 200 yard freestyle relay as Philbrick, Gowetski, Brielle Cheney and Jaidyn Jordan earned first place in the women’s competition with a time of 1:44.52 in event 17. The men’s team of Johnson, Eddie Hazlet, Aiden Mahoney and Charlie Minor won first with a time of 1:40.60 in event 18. The team of Philbrick, Gowetski, Cheney and Jordan also placed in second in the 400 yard freestyle relay with a time of 3:49.50 in event 23.
The Bulldogs will return to the pool on Monday at Erie High School at 6 p.m.