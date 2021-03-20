The Meadville swim team is following a record breaking performance at the District 10 meet on March 6 by traveling to Cumberland Valley High School to compete in the PIAA AAA swimming and diving championship.
Both the boys and girls competition will take place today with the girls in the morning and boys in the afternoon.
In the girls competition, the 200 yard medley relay will lead off the meet. The team of Olivia Philbrick, Brielle Cheney, Maura Bloss and JJ Gowetski is seeded 15th at 1:49:34. The top seed in the event is 1:45:16 from Fox Chapel.
Bloss, a freshman, is seeded 13th in the 50 yard freestyle with a 24.61 time. Izzy Iwasyk, of Unionville, is the top seed (23.42).
The team of Gowetski, Philbrick, Bloss and Jaidyn Jordan is seeded 13th in the 200 yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:38:75. The top squad hails from Hershey with a seed time of 1:34:20.
Next up is Gowetski, a freshman, in the 100 yard freestyle. Her seed time of 52.88 puts her at 13th. The top seed belongs to Cali Oyerly of Downingtown East.
Philbrick, a junior, will compete in the 100 yard backstroke. Last year, she placed 28th with a time of 58.27.
This year, Philbrick is seeded 13th with a time of 57.28. The top seed is 54.94, swam by Meghan DiMartile of Upper Dublin.
The final girls event is the 400 yard freestyle relay. The team of Philbrick, Jordan, Bloss and Gowetski is seeded 15th at 3:38:10. The squad from Wilson holds the top seed (3:27:00).
For the boys, the 200 yard medley relay is seeded 15th. Josh Merchbaker, Braden Bosco, Isaac Johnson and Gabe Cummings will look to improve on their seed time of 1:38:06.
The top seed is a foursome from Upper St. Clair, turning in a 1:33:13.
In the 50 yard freestyle, Merchbaker is seeded 3rd at 20.71. The top seed is Marcus Papanikolaou of Central Bucks East.
Merchbaker is also competing in the 100 yard butterfly. He is seeded 11th at 50.90. Butler’s Daviid Bocci is the meet’s top seed at 48.94.
At last years meet, Merchbaker just missed the medal stand. He placed 10th with a time of 50.46.
In diving, Charlie Minor is seeded 8th with a score of 297.95. The top seed is David Manelis of Fox Chapel with 571.75.
“I’m very happy with how well the team’s been performing in practice and I know they’ll each give their best effort on Saturday,” head coach Pete Coppelli said.