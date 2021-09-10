The Meadville girls volleyball team opened the season by sweeping Maplewood (25-18, 25-23, 25-19) in a non-region match at the House of Thrills.
Lady Bulldogs head coach Tim Schleicher was impressed with how his team looked — especially in a home-opener.
“Starting the season in our first dual match at home there can be some nerves, but I thought they played through that and a lot of our younger players did a nice job and stepped up,” Schleicher said. “Our seniors took care of business and supported the younger players. I liked how it looked on the court. I’ve been preaching to my girls they need to be more consistent and they were tonight.”
Schleicher was quick to pay respect to the talent on the other side of the net. Maplewood won the Class 2A District 10 title last season, though they looked out of sorts on Thursday.
The Tigers finished with 37 unforced errors.
“That was not a Maplewood team. Every part of the game needs improved. We’ve been a great service team, but we can’t do anything if we can’t serve and you don’t have an offense if you cant pass,” Maplewood head coach Sheila Bancroft said. “We’ll go back to the fundamentals of passing and serving.”
Last weekend at the Fort LeBoeuf Volleyball Tournament, the Tigers placed second overall and Bancroft thought the team was playing at a high level. That level of play did not translate into last night’s match.
“We came off a great weekend. We’ve also had a great preseason and played some really good ball up until tonight,” Bancroft said. “They learned they have a lot of work to do to be where you need to be. You can’t take anyone for granted and I think maybe they did. We were flying high coming into tonight and they looked like they weren’t ready to play.”
For Meadville, they took advantage of Tiger errors and did enough to hold on for a win. Leading the team in kills was senior Ella Stewart with 11. Freshman Emma Parks pitched in six.
Freshman Elliot Schleicher dished 27 assists and had ten digs. Meghan Willis led the team in digs with 13. Kendall Sandrock had eight digs and five kills.
Maplewood’s Sadie Thomas led all players with 14 kills. Avery Brunot added six. Bailey Varndell had 21 assists to lead the Tigers.
McKenna Crawford was busy on defense with 16 digs. Varndell and Thomas added 12 and 10, respectively.
Maplewood is scheduled to host Titusville next Thursday at Maplewood High School for the team’s first region game.
Meadville gets into a brutal schedule next Thursday when they host Hickory in a region matchup. Then they play McDowell, Warren and Conneaut.
“It’s a good start. We have a long season and a long way to go,” Schleicher said. “Our schedule is tough this year. We have no nights where we can walk though a match.”