Meadville football’s Khalon Simmons was named to the Pennsylvania Football Writers’ All-State team for class 4A on Wednesday. Simmons was the only District 10 player to be given all-state honors in class 4A.
Simmons is coming off a junior campaign in which he recorded 1,882 rushing yards and 31 touchdowns while averaging 10.5 yards per carry. Simmons also caught nine passes for 151 yards and three touchdowns.
On the defensive side of the ball, Simmons led the Bulldogs with three interceptions while playing as a cornerback.
Simmons helped the Bulldogs garner a 9-4 record and a District 10 title this season. Simmons rushed for 221 yards and four touchdowns in a 52-19 rout against General McLane in the title game.
In the first round in the PIAA playoffs against Juniata, Simmons recorded 181 yards and scored a 91-yard go-ahead touchdown to finish with three touchdowns overall. In a 30-6 loss to Jersey Shore in the quarterfinal round of the state playoffs, Simmons recorded Meadville’s only touchdown of the game.