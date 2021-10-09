Meadville is on a mission to win the Region 5 crown and Franklin was in the way on Friday.
The Bulldogs trounced Franklin 77-0 at Bender Field to go 5-0 in the region with a chance to capture the region title next week in an away game at Oil City.
“The guys came out and took care of business just like we asked them to do. Franklin is in our region. Franklin was in the way and our kids did what they needed to do to get the win,” Meadville head coach Ray Collins said. “We played hard and I saw some good things.”
It was clear early the ‘Dogs were ready to play. After stopping Franklin running back Carson Wible for a loss on first and second down, quarterback Hunter Marsteller dropped back to pass. Meadville outside linebacker Brighton Anderson came unblocked off the edge and hit Marsteller in the back to force a fumble, which Meadville recovered.
On Meadville’s first offensive play, Griffin Buzzell ran 29 yards for a touchdown.
Franklin got another shot to move against the stout Meadville defense, but on second down, Marsteller threw an interception on a screen pass to defensive lineman Ruric Douglas.
“I read the quarterback and I saw him back-pedaling like crazy. I’m not sure what the line was doing, but when I saw the qb backing up I thought it was going to be a screen,” Douglas said. “We expected one soon anyways because nothing else was working for them.”
On Meadville’s second offensive play, Khalon Simmons ran 33 yards for a score.
The Knight’s next possession also ended in disaster. After going three-and-out the Bulldog rush blocked a punt and recovered the ball on the seven-yard line.
Meadville’s third offensive play went for two yards, but it’s fourth play was a Brady Walker touchdown. Meadville was up 21-0 less than six minutes into the game after running four offensive plays.
“I feel bad for Franklin. I think their kids tried hard tonight,” Collins said. “I know they’re down a few guys due to injuries and I think that effected their ability to compete tonight, but their kids came out and put up a scrap. Our guys wanted the game and they got after it.”
After going up big early, the Meadville backfield seemed to take turns scoring touchdowns. By halftime, Simmons scored four touchdowns, three of which were rushing, Walker scored three and Buzzell scored two.
Defensively, Walker scored a touchdown on an interception return to also bring his total to four touchdowns. Meadville totaled three interceptions and two fumble recoveries in the first two quarters.
Meadville held a dominant 70-0 lead at halftime.
In the second half, Meadville played backups and junior varsity players to kill the clock and cruise to a 77-0 win.
The shutout performance was Meadville’s third-consecutive. The defense has allowed seven points in the last four games and the team’s outscored their opponents 230-7 in that stretch.
A huge part of Meadville’s recent domination is in the trenches. The offensive and defensive lines are nearly entirely brand new from last year and are playing at a high level.
“We only had three returning starters from last year so the line on both sides of the ball was a huge question mark coming into the season. We knew they would have to mature quickly and get ready to play Friday night football and they’ve done that,” Collins said. “My praise is to the line coaches who got the group to the level they’re playing at right now. They did an outstanding job of coaching those young guys and getting them ready to play. The line has developed nicely and they’ve been dominant.”
Douglas, a junior, has been a big part of the line’s performance — literally. Standing at 6-4, Douglas is the the tallest member of the line. On defense, he recovered a fumble and secured an interception on Friday. On offense, he helped clear the way for 361 rushing yards. Which does he prefer? He isn’t sure.
“I like defense because we’ve been doing really well recently and keep getting better and better, it’s been fun,” Douglas said. “I like offense too. I just like hitting people I guess. There’s just something about it.”
Meadville will travel to Oil City next week for the final region game of the season. With a win they will secure a region title, but if they lose, they will share the crown with the Oilers.
“Oil City is a team we’ve watched on film a couple times already and they continue to get better week in and week out. They have a phenomenal running back in Ethen Knox and Dan York is a great coach and dear friend of mine, but we love to compete against each other,” Collins said. “He is gonna have his guys ready to go and we can’t afford a loss in the region right now. We don’t want to share it with anybody, we want to have it outright so we’ll approach this week with a sense of urgency to get after Oil City.”
Franklin 0 0 0 0 — 0
Meadville 42 28 0 7 — 77
First Quarter
M — Griffin Buzzell 29-yard run (XP good)
M — Khalon Simmons 33-yard run (XP good)
M — Brady Walker 5-yard run (XP good)
M — Brady Walker 28-yard run (XP good)
M — Khalon Simmons 17-yard run (XP good)
M — Griffin Buzzell 5-yard run (XP good)
Second Quarter
M — Khalon Simmons 13-yard run (XP no good)
M — Brady Walker 19-yard run (2pt pass to Reichel from Simmons good)
M — Khalon Simmons 21-yard catch from Gavin Longstreth (XP good)
M — Brady Walker 30-yard interception return (XP good)
Fourth Quarter
M — Tahlir McClur 10-yard run (XP good)
Individual Statistics
RUSHING: F — Wible 6-(-3), Sanchez 6-3, Bell 1-(-4), Marsteller 7-(-18); M —Simmons 5-90, Buzzell 4-99, Walker 4-52, Longstreth 1-10, McClure 9-33, Miller 3-15, Lewis 1-5, Anderson 1-15, Grenaway 6-21, Arnold 3-22
PASSING: F — Marsteller 4-17 27 yds 3 int; M— Longstreth 2-5 41 yds 1 td
RECEIVING: F —Hagg 1-10, #3 1-2, Ross 1-11, Wible 1-8; M —Simmons 2-41
Records: Franklin 1-6; Meadville 5-2.