EDINBORO — Doug Goodman, a longtime Meadville resident and Edinboro University class of 1977 graduate, is officially enshrined in the Edinboro Athletic Hall of Fame.
Goodman was inducted in hall of fame class of 2020, but due to COVID-19, did not have a public enshrinement until Edinboro’s Homecoming game on Oct. 9.
In the 70s, Goodman was a two-sport athlete for the Fighting Scots. He was a four-year stater at center and helped anchor the offensive line. The lineman helped Edinboro earn a PSAC West Championship in 1975 and paved the way for a 1,000 yard rusher in David Green. The team also averaged 239 rushing yards per game.
Goodman was an All-PSAC West selection during his senior season and was named to the All-NAIA District 18 first team. He was also a Pittsburgh Press All-star.
In addition to his accomplishments on the football field, Goodman also competed in the javelin for three seasons for the track and field team, according to the Edinboro University Athletic Department.
Other inductees to the class of 2020 are: Samantha (Reimer) Faler (‘10), Gary Hanna, Trevor Harris (‘09), Diana Holder Mezler (‘96), Jarrod King (‘10), Kim Liwush (‘03), Brandon Nicodemus (‘03), David Ray and Ben Stroup (‘07).